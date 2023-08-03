Riley spoke after practice, as did select defensive coaches and players, and we round up all the news and notes here -- from Christian Roland-Wallace's versatile role in the secondary to linebacker Raesjon Davis' hand injury, hype for freshman rush end Braylan Shelby and observations on the offensive line and defense.

Whatever the number, Wednesday was the first chance reporters had to attend practice and talk to coaches and players since the first one last Friday.

Per the initial schedule USC sent out, Wednesday would have been the Trojans' fourth practice, while coach Lincoln Riley said afterward his team was five practices into fall camp.

One of the most notable developments so far in fall camp has been the coaches' plans for Arizona cornerback transfer Christian Roland-Wallace.

A four-year starter for the Wildcats, it was initially presumed that he was coming in to fill the Mekhi Blackmon void at corner. He was sidelined and limited by injury during the spring, so there wasn't much to learn about his role then.

Through the start of camp, though, it's been revealed that Roland-Wallace is working a lot at nickel in practice, while Ceyair Wright, Jacobe Covington and Domani Jackson have been the top cornerbacks.

"You can leave here today saying all three of those guys will play a lot," Riley said.

It sounds like Roland-Wallace will too -- it's just a matter of where.

"Christian Roland-Wallace is a fun piece for us because his experience and how smart he is, his skill set, he can play anywhere," Riley said. "I could foresee him playing corner, you could see him playing nickel, you could see him playing safety, he can play any of the five, which is a great thing. He's certainly been impressive in camp. We didn't get to see him much in spring -- he got injured early -- and so it's been nice to watch him, and he's been as advertised."

DBs coach Donte Williams added his perspective on the matter as well Wednesday.

"As a secondary as a whole, overall numbers-wise we're thin, and you've got a particular player that is smart, he learns fast, he grasps new ideas. Like we always said, we're trying to get the best five DBs on the field. So whether that's him at safety, corner, nickel, whatever the case may be, we're going to make sure we have the best five," Williams said. "And then if somebody goes down, we're going to make sure you put the sixth-best DB in -- not all of a sudden the next guy at that particular position. So you got somebody that can learn multiple things, carry it over to practice and learn those things, you've got to take advantage of that."

Roland-Wallace, who made 37 starts over four years at Arizona, said he had no objection to the coaches' plan to move him to nickel, safety or wherever. He noted he had played in the slot some with the Wildcats, so it's not totally foreign to him.

"No-brainer, whatever you all need me to do, I'm here to do it," he said of his response to the coaches.

The nickel role does come with some extra challenges and responsibilities, though.

"Ultimately, I feel like I'm a football player. You put me out there, I'm going to make it happen. But I feel like me playing multiple positions is helping the team and me individually as well," Roland-Wallace said. "At the nickel spot, you've got to be a little bit more vocal, be making the calls, the checks and different things like that. At corner, you don't have to worry about those things. ... I feel I'm capable of doing it, so I'm fine with doing it."

Said Williams: "It's a lot, to be honest, but it's mainly learning, making sure he understands the checks and everything else. At corner, a lot of it is you kind of sometimes wait for somebody to tell you what to do. At nickel, it's more you're telling other people what to do. So somebody with a little older mindset and matured, the leadership role that he's taken on is great and helps us."

How the secondary ultimately shakes out is perhaps the most compelling position battle of fall camp for USC.

Wright, Covington and Jackson are battling for those two cornerback jobs. If Roland-Wallace ends up at nickel, what does that mean for incumbents Max Williams and Jaylin Smith? Redshirt freshman Zion Branch and true freshman Christian Pierce are looking to play their way into roles at safety, where Calen Bullock and Bryson Shaw return as starters.

"The competition is high," Donte Williams said. "It was already high and now you get somebody who you know has already produced in games and big-time moments in this particular conference [in Roland-Wallace]. It helps because it brings up not only the energy but it brings up the competition factor."