Five Takeaways: Kyron Hudson's surge, depth chart surprises and more
**Not subscribed? Get 60 PERCENT OFF the first year of a new annual subscription by using promo code KICKOFF2023 and this link. Offer valid for a limited time.**
Our TrojanSports.com team has collected the last bits of intel and insight from the limited viewing periods at practice and a spate of interviews this week leading into USC's season opener.
While we'll have much more coming as part of our preview coverage, here are five notable takeaways from the last few days that will be worth keeping in mind Saturday as the No. 6-ranked Trojans host San Jose State in the Coliseum.
RELATED: See USC's official depth chart for the season opener
1. To reiterate, WR Kyron Hudson is poised for a breakout season
With so many established stars, veterans and high-profile transfer additions, there weren't going to be many surprises at the offensive skill positions as USC released its official depth chart Wednesday night.
The closest might have been redshirt sophomore Kyron Hudson sharing the top line at one of the two outside receiver spots with senior Brenden Rice, but that is only a surprise for those who haven't been paying attention the last couple weeks.
There were already mounting indications that Hudson -- a four-star Rivals250 prospect coming out of local Mater Dei High School -- was having the kind of camp that could propel him into a breakout season, and then head coach Lincoln Riley punctuated that notion Thursday morning.
"He might have been the team MVP in fall camp. I mean, he had as good of a fall camp as any player on our roster at any position," Riley said. "He’s a consistent guy that I think has gotten a lot more explosive. He’s in great shape, he’s healthy, he’s playing at a high level right now."
Hudson had 15 catches for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns last season after injuries limited him to just one game as a true freshman.
And even with the likes of Rice, Mario Williams and Tahj Washington returning, with marquee WR addition Dorian Singer arriving via the transfer portal and an absolutely loaded freshman class of wideouts, Hudson has positioned himself for his best opportunity yet with the Trojans.
"Kyron has been Kyron -- everything that goes up in the air he's been the quarterback's lap. He's coming down with it," outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons had said a couple weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Hudson was asked what he felt he had to show the coaches this year to earn a larger role within the offense.
"I feel like I've performed pretty well. I just continue to be the leader of the group and continue to help the younger ones perform. Just whatever they ask for, I'm there to do," he said.
"I think just mainly just being a leader. Having a year in the offense, having that really helps me, it helps the young ones and it helps even Coach Simmons -- it's not putting so much stress on him. They can come ask me ... Just having that role is definitely important and it helps my game also."
Riley also noted Hudson's maturity and general reliability as key factors in his impressive camp performance.
"He’s one of our most consistent players, most consistent workers. He never complains. He's always just out to work and get better. He has a real professional mindset," Riley said. "I love the kid, love coaching him. He’s a joy to coach."
2. How many WRs will touch the ball?
Simmons was asked Wednesday how many wide receivers he expects to get into the game Saturday.
"We plan on playing a lot of people," he said. "Hopefully, those guys will get out and get an opportunity to shine and show you guys what we've been able to see for the last couple weeks."
Singer, Rice/Hudson and junior Mario Williams are listed as the starters, Tahj Washington is coming off a career-best season, Raleek Brown is a five-star talent settling in at slot receiver, and it's possible all four freshmen -- Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane -- get opportunities as well. (Junior Michael Jackson III's status for the game was unclear earlier this week.)
"All the young guys have exceeded expectations as far as what we've seen in camp," Simmons said. "Hopefully we can give them an opportunity to showcase what they can do and showcase why they earned the right to come play at this historic university."
Before fall camp started, Simmons was asked if he'd ever coached a group of receivers this deep.
He took a few seconds and genuinely considered it.
"No, I can't ... No," he said. "I have been a part of some groups that are equally as talented as this group, but when you go from top to bottom the playing experience that several of the guys in my room got last year, catching multiple touchdowns and stepping up helping us win games, no I haven't."
Indeed, Washington returns after catching 50 passes for 785 yards and 6 touchdowns last fall, Williams had 40 catches for 631 yards and 5 touchdowns, Rice caught 39 balls for 611 yards and 4 touchdowns, Jackson had 236 yards and 4 TDs receiving, Brown had 3 of his 6 TDs receiving, while Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and 6 TDs at Arizona last year, Branch and Robinson are five-star prospects, Lemon is a high four-star prospect who was ranked the No. 54 overall recruit nationally and Lane was substantially underrated as an athletic 6-foot-5 target with great hands.
But with that depth comes the question of how to get everybody involved (and keep everybody happy).
"It's very hard. Now I understand why Dr. Phil gets paid the amount of money he gets paid," Simmons joked. "Especially in the day and age of college football, everybody comes in and everybody wants instant gratification," Simmons said. "Obviously, the way we do things here is you earn the reps that you get and you earn the opportunity that you get, and when you do get those opportunities you need to maximize them.
"To say that we're going to be able to keep everybody happy, we would like to, but all these guys came here because they're used to being that guy where they came from. Now, let's see if you can take that cream, as they like to say, and elevate your game and rise up to the top."
As he reiterated Wednesday, the early part of the season may provide extra opportunity to involve more receivers, and what they do with those chances will shape how their role develops from there.
"We talk about it all the time -- all those guys have the capability of scoring any given route anytime they get the ball so my advice to them is if you want to get a touchdown then you better work to score every time you touch it because who knows when is the next time you're going to get it," Simmons said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news