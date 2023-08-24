While we'll have much more coming as part of our preview coverage, here are five notable takeaways from the last few days that will be worth keeping in mind Saturday as the No. 6-ranked Trojans host San Jose State in the Coliseum.

Our TrojanSports.com team has collected the last bits of intel and insight from the limited viewing periods at practice and a spate of interviews this week leading into USC's season opener.

With so many established stars, veterans and high-profile transfer additions, there weren't going to be many surprises at the offensive skill positions as USC released its official depth chart Wednesday night.

The closest might have been redshirt sophomore Kyron Hudson sharing the top line at one of the two outside receiver spots with senior Brenden Rice, but that is only a surprise for those who haven't been paying attention the last couple weeks.

There were already mounting indications that Hudson -- a four-star Rivals250 prospect coming out of local Mater Dei High School -- was having the kind of camp that could propel him into a breakout season, and then head coach Lincoln Riley punctuated that notion Thursday morning.

"He might have been the team MVP in fall camp. I mean, he had as good of a fall camp as any player on our roster at any position," Riley said. "He’s a consistent guy that I think has gotten a lot more explosive. He’s in great shape, he’s healthy, he’s playing at a high level right now."

Hudson had 15 catches for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns last season after injuries limited him to just one game as a true freshman.

And even with the likes of Rice, Mario Williams and Tahj Washington returning, with marquee WR addition Dorian Singer arriving via the transfer portal and an absolutely loaded freshman class of wideouts, Hudson has positioned himself for his best opportunity yet with the Trojans.

"Kyron has been Kyron -- everything that goes up in the air he's been the quarterback's lap. He's coming down with it," outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons had said a couple weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Hudson was asked what he felt he had to show the coaches this year to earn a larger role within the offense.

"I feel like I've performed pretty well. I just continue to be the leader of the group and continue to help the younger ones perform. Just whatever they ask for, I'm there to do," he said.

"I think just mainly just being a leader. Having a year in the offense, having that really helps me, it helps the young ones and it helps even Coach Simmons -- it's not putting so much stress on him. They can come ask me ... Just having that role is definitely important and it helps my game also."

Riley also noted Hudson's maturity and general reliability as key factors in his impressive camp performance.

"He’s one of our most consistent players, most consistent workers. He never complains. He's always just out to work and get better. He has a real professional mindset," Riley said. "I love the kid, love coaching him. He’s a joy to coach."