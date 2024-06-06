Former top-40 national prospect Wesley Yates III transferring to USC
New USC basketball coach Eric Musselman already had a full roster after a busy couple months of mining the transfer portal, but that didn't stop the Trojans from adding another notable addition.
Wesley Yates III, a top-40 prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, announced Thursday he's transferring to USC after one year at Washington.
Yates is a cousin of Trojans assistant coach Quincy Pondexter and also follows fellow former Huskies assistant coach Will Conroy to USC.
Yates did not play in any games last season for Washington and has four years of eligibility remaining.
USC already had filled its maximum 13 scholarship spots, but in the NIL era programs have found aways around such limits.
In addition to returning forward Harrison Hornery -- the lone holdover from the Trojans' 2023-24 roster -- Musselman added forward Josh Cohen (UMass), guard Bryce Pope (San Diego), guard Clark Slajchert (Penn), forward Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado), forward Matt Knowling (Yale), guard Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State), forward Rashaun Agee (Bowling Green), forward Terrance Williams II (Michigan), guard Desmond Claude (Xavier), guard Kevin Patton Jr. (San Diego), Yates and a pair of four-star high school recruits in guard Isaiah Elohim and forward Jalen Shelley.