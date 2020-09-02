TrojanSports - Former USC QB JT Daniels now in position to start for Georgia

In an odd twist of fate, it seems that Kedon Slovis' emergence last fall as he seized the USC starting quarterback job away from an injured JT Daniels, might end up a net positive for Daniels.

In surprising news Wednesday, as reported by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, expected Georgia starter Jamie Newman has decided to opt out of the season and turn his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft. Daniels, who transferred to Georgia this spring and received immediate eligibility from the NCAA, is now projected as the starter if he can receive medical clearance on his surgically repaired knee.

Essentially, by being forced out at USC by Slovis' emergence, Daniels is now in position to play a fall season under a bright national spotlight that isn't even presently available at his old school.

Here's the full Yahoo Sports story.

