HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Jack Yary de-committed from USC in November, a move that resonated uniquely because his father Ron Yary is a Trojans legend, but the 2020 tight end had an understandable explanation for the decision.

USC simply doesn't throw to it tight ends much.

Trojans tight ends combined for 15 receptions for 145 yards and 1 touchdownin 2019 -- total, collectively, for the season.

Yet, Yary still has USC in his final four list -- along with Washington, Oregon and Arizona State -- and he has official visits set for USC (January 24-26) and Arizona State (starting Jan. 28).

So have the Trojans assuaged his concerns about how he'd be used in the offense?