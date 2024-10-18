Four-star 2025 OL Aaron Dunn announces commitment to USC

Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn is headed to USC after completing his flip from in-state program Utah, where he decommitted from earlier this week.

If one thing has become clear during its first season in the Big Ten, it is that USC needs to continue to develop its offensive line. Already with one massive tackle prospect committed in the 2025 class, the Trojans added their second recruit at the position group Friday evening.

Dunn, who plays at Spanish Fork High School, had been committed to the Utes since August. Recently, however, there had been growing buzz surrounding a potential move and the Trojans were one of the teams getting the most attention.

The interest and pursuit of the No. 3 player in Utah from USC is not new. Offensive line coach Josh Henson and the Trojans offered Dunn last year, and he included USC among the schools he officially visited in the spring and summer.

“I feel like it can get me to where I want to go,” Dunn previously told TrojanSports. “And the culture that Coach Riley's building is special.”

The 6-foot-8, 290-pound recruit joins a growing offensive line group for USC that also features 6-foot-8 tackle Elijah Vaikona, four-star Carde Smith and interior lineman Willi Wascher.

Overall, Dunn is the 23rd commitment for USC, which now has the ninth-rated class nationally, according to Rivals.

Henson’s track record is something that has long stood out for Dunn, and helped keep the Trojans in the picture throughout the process.

“He's a great coach,” Dunn said. “He's coached tons of NFL offensive linemen, which that is the goal. He can develop people like the second-ranked PFF tackle Jonah [Monheim] -- he developed him and he's a dog. And all those guys, they're technicians -- they know what they're doing.”

Dunn is currently ranked as the 33rd-best offensive tackle in the class. Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Florida, Texas A&M and Missouri are some of the other schools that offered Dunn during the process.