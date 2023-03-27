Forney, Texas, is a quick 25-mile drive from Dallas, but for whatever reason, Aaron Flowers says there have been few football prospects from his high school land at Power 5 programs.

The last that he knows of was a Texas Tech recruit in 2018 and before that it goes way back, he says.

So the four-star 2024 safety has made sure to keep perspective on how special this recruiting process has been for him, with more than two dozen offers and interested schools from coast to coast.

"I wouldn't [have thought] I'd get this far, to be honest with you. It's a dream. I'm still stunned by it," Flowers told TrojanSports.com. "Probably when I commit, I'm going to start crying. It's crazy getting [offers from] some of my dream schools I got and setting an example that nothing's too hard to achieve. It's a blessing. I praise God every day, thank him every day for this. It surprises me, for sure. I'm still stunned by it, but it will kick it one day."

Perhaps one day very soon.

Flowers, who is ranked the No. 19 safety in this class while landing just inside the Rivals250 overall, is set to announce his commitment decision on April 7, having wrapped up the last of the visits he wanted to make while seeing USC, Oregon and Alabama in the last couple weeks.

"After I visited the schools I wanted to visit, I figured OK, I can narrow it down and figure out the school I want to go to coming up," he said.

The final decision ultimately came down to six schools -- the aforementioned Trojans, Ducks and Crimson Tide, along with Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas Tech. Three schools relatively close to home, three quite far away. But that wasn't a factor, he said.

"I didn't really let that play a factor in my recruitment because either way, even if I would go to a college close to home I would still be busy most of the time. So I didn't really focus on if it's close to home or geographical location. I'm just trying to get a good education and play ball, for sure," he said.