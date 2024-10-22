Advertisement
USC blows fourth quarter lead again, continues spiral in loss at Maryland
Full recap and postgame reaction as USC takes another crushing loss, 29-28, at Maryland.
• Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley, players said after 29-28 loss at Maryland
Postgame press conference after USC's 29-28 loss at Maryland.
• Ryan Young
Join the discussion following USC's 29-28 road loss to Maryland
All the postgame reaction following the Trojans' third consecutive loss Saturday against the Terps.
• TrojanSports.com
Pregame sights and sounds as USC takes on Maryland
Join our live in-game commentary on our Trojan Talk board.
• Ryan Young
Matchup Breakdown: USC looks to get back on track at struggling Maryland
Complete scouting report on Maryland.
• Ryan Young
Four-star USC OT commit Carde Smith ready for official visit to Colorado
