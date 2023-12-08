TrojanSports

USC announced a sellout for Sunday's game against Long Beach State shortly after the Trojans left the practice floor Friday afternoon. It's not just that two teams from Southern California will be squaring off that will bring out the crowd to Galen Center, however.

Freshman guard Bronny James is expected to make his collegiate debut Sunday afternoon when the Trojans host LBSU and that has sparked plenty of intrigue in Andy Enfield's team, which is slowly returning to full health after battling through injuries early in the season.

James, who was the second-highest rated recruit in USC's 2023 class at No. 27 overall, has not played this season after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing with the team in July. It was determined that the 6-foot-4 freshman, whose father NBA superstar LeBron James, has a congenital heart defect according to a statement released by the James family earlier in the year.

The Trojans welcomed James back to practice last week, and he was cleared by the medical staff to make a return to full-contact play in recent days. Thursday was his first full practice with the Trojans, and he again was a full participant Friday according Enfield.

"I thought he looked better today than he did yesterday," Enfield said after Friday's practice at Galen Center. "His timing was very good. He still has a ways to go just because he hasn't been playing for six or seven months, but very impressive first couple days."

The USC head coach said Thursday that James will be on a minutes restriction at first, and Friday he said the freshman will come off the bench in his first game. Enfield has been pleased with the progress made by James, and his return should provide a boost for the Trojans as they continue try and return to full health as nonconference play continues.

"Just having him back is quite an accomplishment on his part, because mentally and physically he's been through a lot," Enfield said. "Everybody just has a big smile on their face when we see him every day in practice. He competes and he's starting to get into game shape — he's on his way.

"So, it's a great feeling to see him. Once that ball gets tipped though, you're trying to win a basketball game and in practice once that ball is tipped those guys compete. Bronny was doing a good job competing today. I was very proud of him."

While Enfield is doing his best to temper expectations for his freshman guard, James' teammates have been impressed by what he's been able to show so far in practice over the last couple days.

"It's great to have him back," senior forward DJ Rodman said Friday after practice. "It's great to have another piece out there, and he's gonna make an immediate impact. We're looking forward to it. At practice, he was killing today. It's just nice to see him."

Rodman pointed to James' energy and vocal leadership as being two key elements the freshman has added to the team since returning the practice floor this week.

Enfield has already been through one such return from a serious cardiac incident when big man Vincent Iwuchukwu went through a similar situation last year. Ultimately, the 7-foot-1 center made his collegiate debut midway through the season in January, but it gives Enfield some experience to know how to handle James as he makes his full return to the floor.

Still, the USC head coach is treating James' situation as a unique one.

"Everybody's different," he said. "Everybody reacts differently mentally, physically. I think Bronny did as good of a job as he could to prepare to be to this point. Meaning, he did a great job with his rehab and his step-by-step process, which the physicians and medical experts put him on.

"So, he followed it, and we're really excited for him because he's doing very well."

Enfield said Friday that whether or not James ultimately does take the floor Sunday will be up to the doctors and James himself but added the Trojans are "leaning toward" the freshman suiting up and playing for first time this season.

"We anticipate that," Enfield said.

Tip-off for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m.