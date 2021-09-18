Freshman QB Jaxson Dart comes off the bench to spark incredible USC rally

PULLMAN, Wash. -- If there was any question whether this USC football team would play hard for interim head coach Donte Williams, it was answered ... eventually.

If there was any doubt as to the future of the quarterback position for the Trojans, that was answered resoundingly Saturday.

Freshman QB Jaxson Dart came off the bench in the first quarter -- after starter Kedon Slovis was shook up on a hard sack and held out after visiting the medical tent -- and spurred the Trojans back from a 14-point deficit with 45 straight points in a 45-14 win.

Dart was 30-of-46 passing for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, marking the most yards for a USC QB in his debut..

His first action,, like the Trojans' overall performance for much of the first two quarters Saturday, started inauspiciously ... before swinging sharply.

Slovis was knocked out of the game on a punishing sack by Washington State's Andrew Edson to end USC's opening drive. He remained down on the turf for a couple minutes, being tended to by trainers. After a visit to the medical tent, he returned to the sideline in a big coat and without his helmet.

Washington State then marched down the field with seeming ease for an early go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Jayden de Laura to Travell Harris.

Dart's first series then ended with an interception on an ill-advised pass into congested coverage as WSU's Daniel Isom easily stepped in front of intended target Drake London for the pick.

The USC defense would not allow the Cougars to score off that turnover, though, holding strong on a goal-line stand on four plays from inside the 2-yard line. Ditto for the next Dart turnover as he fumbled two series later after a run of 16 yards.

Washington State, which had gone up 14-0 in the meantime on a 7-yard de Laura touchdown pass to Harris, would take over at the USC 36 after the fumble and again come up empty with a three-and-out.

Still, USC's beleaguered fan base was already fearing a repeat of last week -- a game the Trojans were expected to win unraveling in all the worst ways.

Except that didn't happen this time. In Williams' debut as interim head coach, after former head coach Clay Helton was fired following that 42-28 loss to Stanford last week, the Trojans played their best stretch of football yet this season over those final two and a half quarters.

They just needed a spark, and Dart provided it.

Facing a fourth-and-9 from the Washington State 38 in the final minute of the second quarter, Dart showed the poise that made him the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in 2020 and a top national prospect.

Sophomore receiver Gary Bryant Jr. beat a linebacker on his route from the slot to get wide open behind the defense and Dart dropped in a dime on that fourth down for what was at the time a most unexpected touchdown.

The scoring strikes would start feeling more and more familiar from there.

Harris fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half for Washington State, forced by Micah Croom and recovered by kicker Parker Lewis, and USC went back to work from the WSU 27.

Dart capped the short drive with an absolute dar … er, missile to London, who was double covered in the end zone. Just like that, it was a tied game.

Dart drove the Trojans 81 yards next time, including a 32-yard strike to London and a pair of third-down conversions, and a USC offense that has looked befuddled in the red zone dialed up its best play call of the year. Bryant went in motion right to left and then cut back fight as Dart faked the handoff and tossed to Bryant, who was credited with a 3-yard touchdown run to put USC ahead 21-14.

The Trojans defense delivered another three-and-out with a Kana'i Mauga sack on third down. Dart tossed his second interception, but it was a low-risk throw downfield on third down and left the Cougars at their own 5, and two plays into the ensuing possession Drake Jackson blew past the left tackle to pummel QB Victor Gabalis from behind and force a fumble with the sack. Tuli Tuipulotu recovered it in the end zone for another touchdown -- and a 28-14 lead.

De Laura came back in at QB for Washington State and was immediately picked off by Calen Bullock, and six plays later Dart hit London for a 31-yard touchdown down the middle.

Ultimately, the Trojans would make it 45 straight points while tacking on a late 34-yard Lewis field goal and a 36-yard touchdown strike from Dart to Kyle Ford on a perfect throw down the left sideline -- and emphatic exclamation point on his performance.

London set a career-high with 13 catches for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns.

It was just over two years ago that Slovis was thrust into action in the season opener and went on to seize the job from the injured JT Daniels and launch his career.

There will be questions now about what the Trojans do at QB moving forward, given what Dart showed Saturday and the added dimension he brings with his legs. It was the best stretch of offense USC has played yet this season, but Washington State is also not a great defensive team so it will be interesting to see how the coaches evaluate that situation.

Either way, USC fans can now see the future is bright with Dart as the heir apparent at the position.

And they can also have some renewed optimism and excitement for the present as it's clear this team is going to play for Williams.

That was USC athletic director Mike Bohn's hope in making the change and firing Helton after just two games.

The Trojans still have plenty to prove -- but they now at least have something encouraging to build upon moving forward.

