"First, I'd like to say thank you, thank you, this is really awesome. This is really awesome to be up here."

First off, I'd like to thank all the Heisman Trust, all the voters, the finalists that sit right here in front of me -- C.J., Max, Stets, you guys are unbelievable competitors. I'm so happy to be up here with y'all, knowing Stets from when I went to Georgia on my visits and him being my host, which is kind of funny that I'm up here with him now. But we've all been through this journey the past couple days together, and I may be standing up here today, but y'all get to go to the College Football Playoffs. I guess you can't win them all."

To the men standing behind me, thank you for your passion for the game, because kids like me that have dreams and goals of being up and being the best started from watching you all. So thank you. Next, special shoutout to my fellow Trojans Matt, Cars, Mike for always supporting me since I've made this journey across the country to USC. But to now be a part of this historic fraternity is truly an honor and something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"While this may be an individual award, I certainly understand that nothing -- absolutely nothing -- in this sport nor life is done alone. I would like to thank our athletic director Mike Bohn and his wife Kim for being here today. Mike, I appreciate you for always, always making us the best student-athletes possible. My teammates and I greatly appreciate you and all you've done for USC.

"Big Dog, Coach Riley. We committed to each other on two separate occasions but with the same dream. As we said it and you've heard me say it in the locker room, there can never be a great book or a great story without some adversity in it. So since our OU days, we've been through a lot, and even a sudden change in field from Norman, Oklahoma, to the University of Southern California, our dreams have not changed. They say either change your dreams or change your habits, and I damn sure wasn't going to change my dreams. Glad you didn't change yours either, but we both know the job's not done.