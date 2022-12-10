NEW YORK CITY -- When quarterback Caleb Williams formally entered the transfer portal a little less than a year ago, it seems there were a variety of opinions within his support system of family and mentors about where he should go in moving on from Oklahoma.

One can read between the lines and deduce that not everybody was on board with Williams choosing to follow coach Lincoln Riley to USC after Riley had surprised him -- and everyone else in Norman, Okla. -- by leaving the Sooners for the Trojans.

"I kept him guessing for a few weeks," Williams said of Riley, reflecting back on the pivotal decision this week. "I ended up saying to my dad, 'This is where I'm going.' And my mentors. It was a lot of other stuff that had to go with it that was going on. There was a lot going on at the time. There was a couple arguments, there was a couple heated arguments that happened throughout that process, but I'm here now and it's been great."

Williams was asked to clarify whether those heated conversations were with Riley or his family.

"Not with Linc. We had a couple real conversations and deep conversations just trying to make sure everything is how it should be, but the heated arguments was with my family and mentors because there was just a lot of back and forth, a lot of other people's opinions going on and things like that," Williams said. "My dad always told me, 'When you make a decision go with it.' I made a decision and I made sure that my decision was what I wanted and was best for me. The only person that can know what's best for you totally is you."

Just like he knew the first time through that process as a top high school recruit out of Washington, D.C., Williams wanted to attach his future to Riley -- the star young coach who had produced two Heisman Trophy winners and a Heisman runner-up in his first three seasons at Oklahoma.

And on Saturday night in New York City, Williams became the third QB to win the Heisman Trophy in Riley's now six seasons as a head coach (along with Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018).

Officially, USC is now tied for the most Heisman winners at seven with Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State, but that's because Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman was vacated and has not been restored by the Heisman Trust. As far as any Trojans fan is concerned, though, Williams gives the program more Heisman winners than any other school in college football.

"Awards aren't everything, but sometimes it is good to get a little recognition or just kind of a feel good from people noticing you've been working hard and all the hard work you've been putting in," Williams said leading up to the ceremony this week.

This is always how it was supposed to work out, as Williams envisioned, playing for the coach he believed could bring the best out of his highly-coveted skill set and allow him to prove what he already believed -- that he was the best quarterback in the country.

Yes, they talked about the Heisman during his initial recruitment -- about Riley's very relevant history producing winners of the award and about how Williams had the ability to get to that point.

"Obviously, it was mentioned. This is a very special award. So obviously it was mentioned, but I obviously already knew that he had two previous Heisman winners and J Hurt [Jalen Hurts] being a finalist. I already knew all that, but it was mentioned," Williams said. "I thought of myself before college as being the best player -- that's not to anything being cocky. I worked for it. Obviously, I had an offer from Coach Riley and he doesn't give out offers like that. I thought I was one of the best players coming into college and wanted to be the best when I got here, so that's kind of what one of these awards brings to you."