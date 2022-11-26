For the first time since 2016, USC notched a win against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. For that matter, these Trojans are doing a lot of things for the first time in quite a while. With comfortable 38-27 victory over the No. 15-ranked Irish, the No. 6 Trojans improved to 11-1 for the first time since 2017, have a chance to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time ever (since it was created in 2014) and sure look set to crown their first Heisman Trophy winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. All of this just 12 months after reaching the program's 30-year low point with a 4-8 finish last fall. Coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he truly thought this was all possible in his first season. "I didn't think yes or no. It's like right now, you just go to work and you just start putting it together as fast as you can and start building the culture as fast as you can," he said. "I can't say, like yes, I knew this was going to happen, but at the same time, I don't believe in putting limits on what you can accomplish. Especially if you get the right people in the building and everybody decides to be unselfish and work hard for each other. That's what this group's done. They're a great example of when you do that, like, the worst thing you could ever do is put limits on what you can accomplish. "So you guys know me, I've stood right by what I told you our expectations were from Day 1. A lot of people thought I was crazy, and that's fine. The people within the walls knew what we were about and I think had a sense of what we were building. It's been a fun run." RELATED: WATCH: Postgame interviews with Lincoln Riley, DC Alex Grinch and USC players | Everything Riley said after the big win The Trojans' lone loss of the season came by one point in the final minute on the road at Utah, 43-42 in mid October, and they know get a chance to avenge that blemish with a rematch against the Utes (9-3) in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas.

Utah advanced by tiebreaker as a result of Oregon losing to Oregon State and Washington beating Washington State, as the Utes, Ducks and Huskies all finished 7-2 in Pac-12 play. The Trojans' place in that game was already secured entering this week -- they were playing for their College Football Playoff hopes Saturday. The old Trojans had been routinely outclassed by their rivals in losing four straight matchups in the series, but these Trojans -- Lincoln Riley's Trojans -- flipped the script this time, jumping out to an early lead and never ceding control to the delight of the largest USC crowd in the Coliseum in a handful of years with an announced attendance of 72,613. "Obviously, great win. It's fun to see the Coli like that. Sitting up there at that press conference close to 12 months ago and kind of just imagining that, and these guys have brought it to life. I don't know how long it's been since it was like that -- I haven't been here before [this season] -- but man, it was electric in there," Riley said. "That's kind of what I remember watching as a young kid." The USC offense scored with ease on its opening drive, marching down the field for a touchdown as Caleb Williams confidently managed the possession, capping it with an 11-yard catch-and-run score to Tahj Washington. Meanwhile, USC's defense locked in on stopping Notre Dame's potent run game early, smothering the Irish (8-4) at the line of scrimmage with regularity as the Trojans held the visitors to just 37 yards on 3.5 yards per carry in the first half. Though the Trojans had some odd miscues on both sides of the ball early, the dominance of Williams and the defensive front helped USC take a 17-7 lead into halftime. "Defensively, I honestly kind of got sick and tired of hearing how well we were just going to get pounded in the run game. That didn't happen," Riley said. "I'm really proud of the way we stopped the run, tackled, caused turnovers, made big plays -- we played really well defensively. Offensively, we made enough plays certainly to win it. We had some tough, gritty plays against a very good defense, and then obviously special teams some huge plays on the night. The defense struggled more in the second half, particularly against tight end Michael Mayer, but USC's offense kept rolling on the back of fantastic rushing production from Austin Jones (25 carries for 154 yards) and continued wizardry from its quarterback. Williams made another statement in his push for the Heisman Trophy, completing 18 of 22 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 3 TDs, as he made one spectacular play after another. The Trojans closed out the game comfortably, never allowing the Irish to get closer than 10 points after halftime. Safety Calen Bullock effectively sealed the game with his fifth interception of the season, in the final minutes. USC's win puts it squarely in position for a College Football Playoff berth given the losses by No. 5 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State earlier in the day. One more win in the Pac-12 championship game next week should be enough to secure a spot in the final four for the Trojans and cap this remarkable turnaround Riley, Williams and Co. have delivered. "I'm proud of the guys. I'm proud of the way we finished, separating from a really good football team that the last several weeks had been on a really good run, had a lot of momentum coming in here," Riley said. "So I told the guys in the locker room this has been a tremendous run, but there's obviously a lot more left out there for us."

Scoring summary

First quarter 10:36 -- USC: Tahj Washington 11-yard pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0 3:29 -- USC: Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 10-0 Second quarter 6:14 -- ND: Michael Mayer 22-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Blake Grupe kick), USC 10-7 0:34 -- USC: Caleb Williams 5-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 17-7 Third quarter 8:21-- USC: Raleek Brown 5-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 24-7 5:54-- ND: Deion Colzie 23-yard pass from Drew Pyne (Blake Grupe kick), USC 24-14 Fourth quarter 14:53-- USC: Caleb Williams 3-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 31-14 11:29-- ND: Logan Diggs 5-yard run (Blake Grupe kick), USC 31-21 2:35-- USC: Caleb Williams 16-yard run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 38-21 1:02-- ND: Michael Mayer 24-yard pass from Drew Pyne (2-Pt attempt failed), USC 38-27

Postgame reaction from the field

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaW5jb2xuIFJpbGV5IHdhbGtzIG9mZiB0aGUgZmllbGQgd2l0aCBo aXMgZmFtaWx5IGFmdGVyIDExLTEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1VTQzwvYT4mIzM5O3Mgd2luIG92ZXIgTm90cmUgRGFtZSwgZ3Jl ZXRpbmcgQUQgTWlrZSBCb2huLCBQcmVzaWRlbnQgQ2Fyb2wgRm9sdCBhbmQg d2F2aW5nIHRvIGZhbnMgdXAgdGhlIHR1bm5lbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0VGRHZrdGhYUk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FRkR2a3RoWFJO PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gWW91bmcgKEBSeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NzIwNTEwODA0NDI2NzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVND P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiBR QiBhbmQgSGVpc21hbiBmYXZvcml0ZSBDYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBsZWF2ZXMg dGhlIGZpZWxkIGFmdGVyIGJlYXRpbmcgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBhbmQgY2xvc2lu ZyBvdXQgYW4gMTEtMSByZWd1bGFyIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzA1Nk1iM0hxSGMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wNTZNYjNIcUhj PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5YW4gWW91bmcgKEBSeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbllvdW5nUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NzIxNzAwNzk1NjUwMDQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlbiBCdWxsb2NrIGdldHMgdGhlIHN3b3JkIGFmdGVyIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+JiMzOTtzIHdpbiBv dmVyIE5vdHJlIERhbWUuIEhpcyBmaWZ0aCBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb24gb2YgdGhl IHNlYXNvbiBzZWFsZWQgdGhlIHdpbiBmb3IgdGhlIFRyb2phbnMuPGJyPjxi cj5HcmVhdCB2aWRlbyBieSBKZWZmIE1jQ3VsbG9jaCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNfSmVmZj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzX0plZmY8L2E+KS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0o4NlRKZWdtc2YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KODZUSmVnbXNmPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyb2phblNwb3J0cy5jb20gKEBVU0NfUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VTQ19SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTY3NDMwODk3NTM3NTk3NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Turning point

USC led by only 3 points as the first half dwindled to a close. Despite their control of the game from the first snap, the Trojans were in danger of facing a tight score going into halftime with Notre Dame set to receive the second half kickoff. With less than a minute on the clock, Caleb Williams pulled off a miraculous scramble on a second-and-8 free play from the Irish 11, spiraling deep into the backfield before breaking free and firing deep to the back of the end zone. His throw gave Tahj Washington a chance to reach the football for a touchdown, forcing the defender to commit a holding penalty and push USC onto the doorstep of the end zone. Williams capped the drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown on a read option, securely putting the Trojans ahead by 10 points just before the half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyBVTlNUT1BQQUJMRSDwn5KqIDxicj48 YnI+8J+TuiBBQkM8YnI+8J+TsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdkN5 YW9reVd3ViI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZDeWFva3lXd1Y8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhYzEyRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMxMkZCPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWFVsTXAw U2dtOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hVbE1wMFNnbTg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBwYWMxMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMxMi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NjY4Nzg5OTc2MzcxMjAw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trojans offensive player of the game

QB Caleb Williams Williams was once again in control of the game from the jump, keeping the Trojans offense humming with his playmaking ability and accuracy. Williams scored with both his arm and his legs in the first half, helping USC jump out to a 17-7 lead at halftime. He was spectacular as a scrambler, making unfathomable escapes as he jumped, spun and juked his way around pass rushers to extend plays and keep the Trojans offense chugging. Williams finished the first half 10 of 13 with 143 yards, 2 total touchdowns, and a 58-yard punt that wound up being the Trojans’ longest of the year. He was a walking highlight reel all game, pulling off some of the day’s most insane plays in the final quarters to pull his team away from the Fighting Irish. Williams was fantastic to the finish, leading USC to a relatively comfortable win and ending the game as the clear frontrunner for the Heisman trophy. He finished with 257 total yards and 4 touchdowns with no turnovers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90YWhqX3dhc2hp bmd0b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRhaGpfd2FzaGluZ3Rvbjwv YT4gbWFrZXMgYSBkZWZlbmRlciBtaXNzIGFuZCBnZXRzIGludG8gdGhlIGVu ZCB6b25lIGZvciB0aGUgZmlyc3Qgc2NvcmUgb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUhPGJyPjxi cj7wn5O6OiBBQkM8YnI+8J+TsTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0Rh U2lQNXJ6QVAiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EYVNpUDVyekFQPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV2ZGazRWSXNqZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dm Rms0VklzamY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVVNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIOKcjO+4jyAo QHVzY2ZiKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VzY2ZiL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTk2NjY4MzA4MDA2MTk1MjAwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGhhdCB0cmljayBvbiB0aGUgZ3JvdW5kIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NBTEVCY3N3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDQUxFQmNzdzwvYT4gdG9uaWdodCE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEFCQzxi cj7wn5OxOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRGFTaVA1cnpBUCI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RhU2lQNXJ6QVA8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpZ2h0T24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaWdodE9uPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IRTEzTUFOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSEUxM01BTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3ppZ21nRERIeUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96aWdtZ0RESHlM PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 NjcxMTY0NTIwNzYzMzkyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2x5IHNtb2tlcyBDYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzh2cmVqOHcxWEwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84dnJlajh3 MVhMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBUcmFuc2ZlciBQb3J0YWwgQ0ZCIChA VFBvcnRhbENGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UUG9y dGFsQ0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2Njc5NDU2NzQzMzU4NDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaWVsZCBsZXZlbCB2aWV3IG9mIHRoYXQgbGFzdCBDYWxlYiBXaWxs aWFtcyB0b3VjaGRvd24gcnVuIGFzIGhlIG5vdCBvbmx5IGNvbnZlcnRlZCBv biBmb3VydGggZG93biBidXQgcHVuY3R1YXRlZCBhbm90aGVyIEhlaXNtYW4t d29ydGh5IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIHdpdGggaGlzIHRoaXJkIHRvdWNoZG93biBy dW4gdG8gYWxsIGJ1dCBmaW5pc2ggb2ZmIHRoZSB3aW4gb3ZlciBOb3RyZSBE YW1lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVND P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiA8 YnI+PGJyPihKZWZmIE1jQ3VsbG9jaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19KZWZmP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZh bHNfSmVmZjwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUg8J+OpSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1h5dzJ4c1RVckMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YeXcyeHNUVXJDPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyb2phblNwb3J0cy5jb20gKEBVU0NfUml2YWxzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VTQ19SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVz LzE1OTY3MTIyMzQ0OTg5NTczMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Trojans defensive player of the game

DE Tuli Tuipulotu To nobody’s surprise, Tuli Tuipulotu was once again a game-changer for the Trojans on the defensive line. His efforts up front played a big part in USC’s success against Notre Dame’s running game, playing his assignments masterfully to prevent lanes from forming and frequently generating penetration. He was his usual self as a pass rusher, creating multiple pressures on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne and landing a number of hits on him at the point of the pass. Tuipulotu managed a big sack on Pyne to end the first half, dusting the right tackle around the arc to wrangle the quarterback. His presence posed problems for Notre Dame through the final moments of the game, helping to cement a sound win for USC.

Trojans play of the game

Faced with a second-and-13, Williams pulled off one of the most incredible escapes of the college football season late in the third quarter. After dropping back deep in the pocket to throw, Williams found nothing open, continuing to backpedal further into the backfield as the pressure around him condensed. With rushers closing in, Williams suddenly spun away, looping around the back of the pocket in a perfect circle. Seeing no one open, Williams bolted upfield, destroying the angles of the rushers in the backfield and weaving his way past defenders at the second level for a masterful gain of 19 yards. Williams ran an astounding 81.6 total yards on the play putting in a Herculean individual effort to get USC the first down and setting up a touchdown soon after.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnlpbmcgdG8gdGFja2xlIENhbGViIFdpbGxpYW1zIG1pZ2h0IGp1 c3QgYmUgdGhlIG1vc3QgZGlmZmljdWx0IHRoaW5nIHRvIGRvPGJyPjxicj4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hCTm9tWUpPZ3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oQk5vbVlKT2d4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBDb2xsZWdlIChA UEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZG X0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY3MDAyNjM0OTAxMzgxMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why USC won ...

Surprisingly to some, the Trojans dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. On offense, they worked Notre Dame's imposing defensive front handily as they cleared running lanes to the tune of 204 rushing yards. On defense, they totally choked off the run game for the Irish early on, holding them to just 3.5 yards per carry in the first half as USC jumped out to a two-score lead. As the game continued, Notre Dame managed to rip off a few longer runs and made a handful of plays in the passing game, but the Trojans defense largely held up well to hold the Irish to just 90 yards on 26 attempts (including Pyne's -11 sack yardage). The defense also snagged 2 takeaways in the second half, allowing USC to extend its lead further (a fumble giftwrapped by Pyne and recovered by Ralen Goforth and Calen Bullock's interception). However, above everything else, it was the masterful play of Williams that won this game for USC. The sophomore quarterback was sensational all night as he made good decisions, put together incredible escapes and fired the ball with accuracy to control the game from start to finish. He was in command from start to finish as he smoothly moved the Trojan offense up and down the field despite the highly-capable Notre Dame defense lined up across from him. Williams firmly cemented his place in pole-position for the Heisman Trophy with his performance and played a key part in bringing USC to just one game away from its first-ever CFP berth.

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBtYW4gPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzQzcjRmRDRWTVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80M3I0ZkQ0 Vk1YPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtldmluIChARGFib3lzXzIyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhYm95c18yMi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NjY4 NTQyNjE4NTU4MDU0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAy NywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4ybmQgcnVzaGluZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gb2YgdGhlIGdhbWUgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0FMRUJjc3c/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbGViY3N3PC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEFCQzxi cj7wn5OxOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRGFTaVA1cnpBUCI+aHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RhU2lQNXJ6QVA8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpZ2h0T24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaWdodE9uPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IRTEzTUFOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSEUxM01BTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2dWS25FYnpEY1kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nVktuRWJ6RGNZ PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 NjcwMTYwNjM3MTY4NDM1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QTEFZIDI6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fs ZW5CdWxsb2NrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWxlbkJ1bGxvY2s8 L2E+IGNvbWVzIHVwIHdpdGggdGhlIGh1Z2UgNHRoIHF1YXJ0ZXIgaW50ZXJj ZXB0aW9uISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUmoxN2FTNG9DZCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JqMTdhUzRvQ2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVVNDIFRy b2phbnMgKEBVU0NfQXRobGV0aWNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1VTQ19BdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTY3MjIzMDkyNzU5MTQy NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

USC Stats