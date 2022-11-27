Lincoln Riley opened USC's postgame press conference Saturday night, after the No. 6-ranked Trojans' 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame, by acknowledging the largest crowd the Coliseum has seen in at least a handful of years.

"It's fun seeing the Coli like that," Riley said. "Sitting up at that press conference close to 12 months ago kind of just imagining that, and these guys have brought it to life. I don't know how long it's been since it was like that ... but man, it was electric in there."

Riley talked about the performance of his defense, the Trojans' assertiveness in the run game and quarterback Caleb Williams' unique scrambling abilities, among other matter after the Trojans improved to 11-1 while earning the program's first win over the Fighting Irish since 2016.

Williams dodged a question about his stature as the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but his teammates were more than happy to indulge the subject.

