Grading USC's 2019 signing class: Defense
The Trojans signed five uncommitted targets last week. Can they add a few more between now and National Signing Day? It would make a big difference. For this exercise, we again take a look at what USC got in relation to what it wanted and needed, and what can still be accomplished by February.
Here are the offensive grades. Below are the defense.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Signed: DT Dejon Benton, DL Nick Figueroa, DE Drake Jackson
Remaining needs: 0
Synopsis: The Trojans met their quota here by landing a surprising trio of linemen. Jackson is the big fish, and the player USC had to work hardest to get in the aftermath of a coaching change on the D-line. Figueroa and Benton were both guys USC pursued late in the process and might have been evaluated higher by new assistant Chad Kauha’aha’a. Given the value of an elite edge rusher, and the fact USC has produced so few of them in recent years, it would be notable if they signed another D-end with star potential. But there are no obvious candidates still on the market that fit that bill.
