Grading USC's 2019 signing class: Offense
USC’s work is not done with the 2019 recruiting class.
At least seven more players can be added (and possibly up to 10). But the majority of the newest Trojans were announced Wednesday. We take a look at what USC got in relation to what it wanted and needed, and what can still be accomplished by February.
QUARTERBACK
Signed: Kedon Slovis
Remaining needs: 0
Synopsis: Slovis is a developmental prospect that will redshirt this season, barring a barrage of unforeseen circumstances. I’m not sure how much the Trojans wanted target and eventual UCF signee Dillon Gabriel, but there was no need to bring in a second quarterback this year. (Unless the staff knows somebody is transferring. Both of last year’s backups, Matt Fink and Jack Sears, have asserted they’re sticking around in 2019.) There were others USC wanted first -- Ryan Hilinski, Jayden Daniels -- but weren’t in real contention for. Kliff Kingsbury’s arrival, and ensuing pledge to have open competition, came too late for recruiting purposes. Since landing Max Browne in 2013, the Trojans have signed just one Rivals100 QB over the past six recruiting classes. They’re simply not attracting elite talent at this spot with the same frequency as last decade.
RUNNING BACK
Signed: Kenan Christon
Remaining needs: 1
Synopsis: Christon is legitimately fast, which is something USC doesn’t have in its backfield and is lacking in its receiving corps. If he can be a threat in the passing game he’ll climb the depth chart. I still think the Trojans should add another back because I believe they’ll run more than some think and having only four scholarship guys is risky in just about any offense. But will the Trojans reach for a guy if Jordan Wilmore doesn’t sign? My hunch is he won’t. I’m not sure what they will do. It’s also worth noting this is a down year for RB prospects out West.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news