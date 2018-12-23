At least seven more players can be added (and possibly up to 10). But the majority of the newest Trojans were announced Wednesday. We take a look at what USC got in relation to what it wanted and needed, and what can still be accomplished by February.

Signed: Kedon Slovis

Remaining needs: 0

Synopsis: Slovis is a developmental prospect that will redshirt this season, barring a barrage of unforeseen circumstances. I’m not sure how much the Trojans wanted target and eventual UCF signee Dillon Gabriel, but there was no need to bring in a second quarterback this year. (Unless the staff knows somebody is transferring. Both of last year’s backups, Matt Fink and Jack Sears, have asserted they’re sticking around in 2019.) There were others USC wanted first -- Ryan Hilinski, Jayden Daniels -- but weren’t in real contention for. Kliff Kingsbury’s arrival, and ensuing pledge to have open competition, came too late for recruiting purposes. Since landing Max Browne in 2013, the Trojans have signed just one Rivals100 QB over the past six recruiting classes. They’re simply not attracting elite talent at this spot with the same frequency as last decade.