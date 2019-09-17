If freshman Kedon Slovis' first taste of adversity as USC's starting quarterback has fazed him, well, he's not letting on at all.

Slovis was as even-keeled as ever Monday as the Trojans returned to practice with a short week to prepare for No. 10 Utah on Friday night.

"In high school and in every level of football I've faced some sort of adversity," he said. "Just different as it is every time. If it was the same thing every time it wouldn't be adversity and everyone would be successful. It's a learning curve and you've got to adjust and get better."

For that matter, Slovis' upbeat, mild-mannered demeanor was the same as it is every time -- no different than coming off his terrific performance against Stanford the week prior, when he earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in his first start.

Slovis may not have needed any humbling after that encouraging outing, but he will no doubt incur lessons through this first season.

And he was quick to acknowledge the ones he learned in Provo, Utah.

"Everyone wants to look at the last interception and that being the play to end the game, but if you really go back there was a lot of plays I could have made earlier. And even the [second] touchdown pass to [Michael Pittman], I didn't execute that to the level I wanted to, so a lot of plays I left out on the field and the only thing I can do now is move forward and work to get better," he said.

Slovis was 24 of 34 for 281 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions -- including the final one in overtime that sealed the 30-27 loss at BYU.

His first two interceptions came on USC's second and third series -- after he had led a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to open the game, capped by an 8-yard end zone strike to Pittman. On both of those picks, he either didn't see or didn't properly account for a linebacker.

The first came on a pass toward Amon-Ra St. Brown just outside the right hash that Payton Wilgar made a lunging play on to nab. The second pick came on a pass toward Drake London down the left seam, where linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi was waiting to easily step in front of the pass.

And the final one was also toward London on third down in the first overtime, forced into double coverage. Head coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have both noted there was an open man (Pittman) if Slovis had completed his progression, but Pittman -- like London -- was short of the first down marker so there's no guarantee that would have extended the drive.

"For whatever reason it was, I was guessing on some of the reads and not being as disciplined as I should have been. Coach made that clear and it was apparent to me, so I've just got to work to get better," Slovis said.

Harrell expounded on his message to Slovis.

"That's what I told him -- no matter what happens and no matter what the situation is, we've got to be disciplined enough to continue to go through our read every single snap." Harrell said. "... No matter what the situation is, no matter what the play is, just be disciplined enough to go to your reads. There's times on that film where he's kind of skipping one or you kind of see his head turn too fast and it's like this is an example -- be disciplined enough to look at that guy because he was open.

"Maybe you didn't think he was going to be open, whatever the case may be, or you're not feeling comfortable back there, that's fine -- be disciplined enough to go through your reads and if you do that you'll be fine."

The Trojans have now seen the extremes of their freshman QB. He was 28 of 33 for 377 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in that first start against Stanford ... and then looked far more like a true freshman this past weekend.

Harrell acknowledged that part of the impetus to shift to a heavy rushing attack after halftime was to lessen some pressure on Slovis and let him settle in.

He also noted that he expects his QB will get more comfortable when teams drop eight defenders into coverage, like BYU did, as he sees it more -- which he will -- and learns from his reps. Harrell added it's not something Slovis had faced much if at all in practice.

Another part of the process is he and Slovis getting in full sync on which plays the quarterback likes best, so that in those third-down of overtime situations they can go to something fully in his comfort zone.

To that end, Harrell shared an anecdote from his own maturation and development as a coordinator.

"I think probably the biggest thing I learned from Year 1 at North Texas to Year 2 at North Texas was call plays the quarterback likes, not plays that I like," he said. "My first year at North Texas I felt like I called all the plays that I liked when I was a player -- you know, I would light this up if they called this for me. You've got to figure out that I'm not the one lighting it up anymore. You've got to make sure the quarterback likes it. ...

"If you call those plays, usually they work."

So does he know yet which plays Slovis is most comfortable with in those pivotal moments?

"Sometimes they tell you one thing and then you look at the film and it's something different, so not only do you have to figure out what they think they like but what they execute well," Harrell said. "And really he does a pretty good job with most of it. I think he has a pretty good grasp of most of it, but there's definitely plays that he executes at a higher level. That's what we try to get into, especially in important downs and big situations."

Harrell, of course, has been Slovis' biggest supporter and believer. Enough to name him the backup over veterans Matt Fink and Jack Sears (now in the NCAA transfer portal) at the end of preseason camp. Enough to give the "I told you so" routine after Slovis' impressive debut.

And enough to reiterate that his confidence in the young QB isn't wavering after his struggles in Provo.

"Like I said, he's going to be a special player and he's a youngster and sometimes you're going to make some mistakes. No matter how old you are you're going to make some mistakes," Harrell said, referencing Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan's inconsistent play the night before.

"... It doesn't matter who you are or how long you've been playing, there's going to be plays you wish you had back, but I think the key is always to learn from it and grow from it and he'll do a great job of that because that's the kind of kid he is."

