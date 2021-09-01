Highlighting key targets for USC as 2023 recruiting communication begins

As the calendar turned to Sept. 1, coaches around the country were allowed to start reaching out to prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who are beginning their junior year of high school. Sept. 1 usually brings a flood of calls, texts and DMs to the top juniors around the country, starting as early as midnight, and as evidenced by the flood of USC football graphics tweeted out by recruits, USC was indeed busy making connections at its first opportunity.

Here's an overview of some of the top 2023 USC targets out west that fans should be aware of as recruiting intensifies for that cycle, as well as those prospects who tweeted out Trojans graphics.

Quarterback

USC is all in on local standout Nico Iamaleava right now. The Trojans have offered only two quarterbacks in the 2023 class, and their initial offer, Los Alamitos HS star Malachi Nelson, committed to Oklahoma over the summer. USC is going to continue to recruit Nelson regardless, but his commitment to the Sooners puts Iamaleava squarely in the sights as the top target at this point. He's off to a torrid start already this season for Warren HS.

Iamaleava told us last month that his top schools at this point are USC, UCLA, Georgia and Alabama, but there's a long way to go in his recruitment. Read our full interview here.

Running back

There aren't any running back prospects out west that are standing out right now for the Trojans, but they've already made inroads with one of the top overall prospects in the country in Rueben Owens, out of El Campo, Texas. The top-ranked all-purpose back in the class, he visited USC in June and has expressed strong early interest in the Trojans.

Wide receiver

Two of Nelson's Los Alamitos receivers headline the list of USC's top 2023 targets at the position. Rivals100 prospect Makai Lemon has already committed to Oklahoma along with his QB, but again, the Trojans aren't giving up here and will continue to recruit him. Deandre Moore is another Rivals100 prospect who has expressed his strong mutual interest in USC previously. He was previously at Desert Pines HS in Las Vegas, Nev., which produced Trojans freshman receiver Michael Jackson III. McClure picked up his USC offer -- his third overall -- last week and should see more schools get involved this fall. He had 4 catches for 148 yards and 2 TDs in Mater Dei Catholic's (the HS in Chula Vista) season opener, per MaxPreps. And Riley, from major USC feeder program Corona Centennial HS, camped with USC in July and picked up his offer then. He had 5 catches for 73 yards and 2 TDs in his first game this season.

Tight end