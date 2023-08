House of Victory, USC's unofficial official NIL collective, announced Tuesday that it plans to cover transportation costs to road games this season for the families of 65 Trojans football players.

"The ability for athletes to monetize off their Name, Image, and Likeness has revolutionized how they can impact their lives, their families, and their communities. Dedicated to utilizing the power of NIL to its fullest extent, this initiative enables House of Victory to provide another unique service to USC athletes," the news release from House Victory read.

A number of USC players tweeted about the initiative, as did coach Lincoln Riley: