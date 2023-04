While Georgia defensive tackle transfer Bear Alexander got the headlines Sunday in committing to USC after his official visit, he wasn't the only significant transfer checking out the Trojans.

Houston offensive line transfer Cam'Ron Johnson also took his USC official visit over the weekend, after previously indicating he was down to the Trojans and Missouri as his final options.

He reflected on the experience with Rivals' Sean Williams, noting that the highlights were "the campus and the people."

"It really took me for a shock how diverse the campus was but also how it's downtown," Johnson said. "But you would never know because it's like the life down there is slower, not like you're living in the city."