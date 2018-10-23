Freshman quarterback JT Daniels had his worst game of the season Saturday in USC's 41-28 loss at Utah.

Interestingly, he's received three lower game grades from Pro Football Focus than the 59.6 he got for this last one, but statistically speaking this was a low point for the young QB.

He completed just 6 of 16 passes for 89 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions before being forced out at the end of the third quarter following a shot to the head.

Coach Clay Helton said Daniels would be in the concussion protocol this week. Adam Maya reported Monday that Daniels was already clearing stages of that process and on track to play.

As for Daniels' struggles Saturday ...

"That's on me. That's my fault. Looked unprepared, that's my fault. I'll get it right this week," quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said. "We didn't play real well. When you play like that at quarterback on the road in a big game, you're not going to win. I've got to do a better job as a coach. It's not the kid's fault. I'll get it right. ...

"Obviously this one hurts. I think the kid's really tough, I'll give him that. He fights through a lot of things."

Offensive coordinator Tee Martin, meanwhile, offered the most candid assessment yet of Daniels' development through seven games.

"We're going to get back and see how he's doing, but we've got to watch the film and just talk progressions. I mean, he's a true freshman," Martin said. "We're still in the progression phase and the what you're looking at phase. He's a young man. So he's growing, I'm proud of him for sticking in there. ... You couldn't ask for a better effort from a young man than what JT's given us. But you knew at some point you can't just put it on a young man to win a game for you."

The PFF advanced stats show that Daniels was just 2 of 8 for 1 yard on passes between 0-20 yards, with both his interceptions coming on throws between 10-20 yards. The lack of an intermediate passing attack is nothing new for the Trojans this fall.

For the season, Daniels is 21 of 47 on passes between 10 and 20 yards with 1 TD and 5 INTs, according to PFF.

Once again, Daniels had his best (only) success downfield Saturday, completing 2 of 4 passes beyond 20 yards for 76 yards and a touchdown (aided by an incredible play from wide receiver Michael Pittman in double coverage). For the season, he is 17 of 50 for 649 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs on throws over 20 yards.

Here's how his season grades and stats break down in the 12 passing quadrants, according to PFF, along with full grades and snap counts for the rest of the USC offense vs. Utah: