 TrojanSports - How USC players reacted to the news of no fall football season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 21:22:01 -0500') }} football Edit

How USC players reacted to the news of no fall football season

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

A number of USC football players took to social media to share their reaction to the news Tuesday that there will be no sports played in the Pac-12 until at least January.

We rounded up the notable tweets here:

RELATED: The notable comments and answers from the Pac-12's news conference

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

RB Markese Stepp

RB Vavae Malepeai

RB Stephen Carr

OLB Hunter Echols

LB Jordan Iosefa

LB Ralen Goforth

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

CB Adonis Otey

WR John Jackson III

OL Courtland Ford

DL coach Vic So'oto

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}