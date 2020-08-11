TrojanSports - How USC players reacted to the news of no fall football season

How USC players reacted to the news of no fall football season
A number of USC football players took to social media to share their reaction to the news Tuesday that there will be no sports played in the Pac-12 until at least January.
We rounded up the notable tweets here:
RELATED: The notable comments and answers from the Pac-12's news conference
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
😔— Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) August 11, 2020
RB Markese Stepp
💔 🏈— Markese Stepp (@markese_stepp) August 11, 2020
RB Vavae Malepeai
CONTROL WHAT U CAN CONTROL ♻️— VAVAE MALEPEAI 🇦🇸 (@vavaeee) August 11, 2020
RB Stephen Carr
Adapt n conquer— $C (@yt_deon) August 11, 2020
OLB Hunter Echols
Y’all don’t wanna see me in the spring lol Ima guy during spring ball it’s a different vibe in the air 💯— HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) August 11, 2020
FACTS this all I’m saying right here 💯 everyone big boy until they get COVID let’s play when it’s time bruh ! https://t.co/9AwtO5SJO5— HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) August 11, 2020
5th year guys need they year back FaCTS !! Protect our Seniors— HUNTER (@hunter_tyb) August 11, 2020
LB Jordan Iosefa
Heartbroken. Losing my entire 2019 senior season to injury and then rehabbing back for hours on end for an entire year. Giving it my all to get back so I can at least help contribute to the team in any way possible..it sucks...it really does, but No matter what...Always Fight On!— JORDAN IOSEFA (@JordanIosefa) August 11, 2020
LB Ralen Goforth
2020 was supposed to be that year dawg, all that frustration, all them long hours of work, back to the dungeon....— RG 🏹 (@ralengoforth) August 11, 2020
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Man 🤦🏾♂️— Isaac Taylor-Stuart (@Kingathlete5) August 11, 2020
CB Adonis Otey
💔— DonDada 🎸 (@adonisotey) August 11, 2020
WR John Jackson III
Damn that’s tough😕All we can do is control what we can control...work and get better is the only option.— J J III (@johnjack3_) August 11, 2020
OL Courtland Ford
🤦🏾♂️— ⁷⁴ (@FordCourtland) August 11, 2020
DL coach Vic So'oto
Control what you can control.#FightOn ✌🏽— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) August 10, 2020