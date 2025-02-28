IMG Pro Day gives glimpse of future stars

Osani Gayles

BRADENTON, Fla. – The annual IMG Academy Pro Day workout took place Thursday evening and there were plenty of top rising-senior recruits to flash along the way. No. 4 EDGE Jake Kreul was dominant in testing with a reported 4.1-second shuttle run, Georgia commitment Zech Fort looked sharp in drill work, blue-chip interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay looks to be in the best shape of his career and fellow four-star Duyon Forkpa is one of the most put-together recruits in the 2026 class at 230 pounds. But the buzz around the building and on the field was about the next wave of IMG stars. Rivals looks at 10 of the names to know at the national program from the class of 2027 and even 2028.

New to IMG is the California native, though his strong overall game perhaps would have fooled someone not in the know. A Stanford legacy with plenty of room to fill out his wide receiver frame, he appeared to run very well in testing and looked even better in drills. Gayles is comfortable in his transitions and can put polished routes together, part of the reason he has become a national recruit. USC, Oregon, Washington and of course Stanford are among the programs doing well at this stage in his recruitment.

A smooth cover corner originally from California, Gaylord has great length to his frame and requisite speed to boot. The blue-chipper continues to show fluidity in his pedal and transition work while there is still plenty of room for him to fill out his frame. USC, SMU and Auburn are the latest offers added to the growing list.

An Auburndale, Fla., native with as much local buzz as any young prospect in Polk County, Howard made the move to IMG ahead of his sophomore campaign and his public debut on Thursday night included some 4.4-second 40-yard dash buzz despite cool and windy conditions. Our first impression of the well-built back included strong footwork and true balance between inside and outside styles.

Invited to the Under Armour All-America Game following his workout, Irvin is the young leader of the IMG defense after a breakout 2024 sophomore campaign as the man in the middle. Not only does he bring three-down balance to the table with an all-around game built for the modern age, but he supplements it with legitimate energy in the process. Irvin has become more comfortable with his own game and it could lead to another step forward this fall. Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri are among the latest programs to offer the Michigan State legacy.

The tight end originally from Arizona was nursing an injury and unable to participate in the workout, but Lancaster was noticeably more filled out in his frame, not atypical for most any prospect making the move to IMG. Now up to 220 pounds, his recruitment has continued to pick up momentum with SEC offers from Missouri and Ole Miss among the latest to come in. Lancaster will be the biggest underclassman pass catcher on the roster this fall.

Already a well-known commodity on both the varsity football and recruiting scene, McFarland is known for speed and versatility despite his youth. He has flashed dominance as a wide receiver during the 7-on-7 circuit and works as more of a combo player for IMG between the slot and running back spots in addition to return man duty on special teams. No prospect had more eyeballs on him running the 40-yard dash than the Las Vegas native, who threatened sub-4.4 on two runs Thursday. In drill work it was more of the same, even complete with a tough one-handed snag in the wide receiver gauntlet.

The Pennsylvania native is another truly versatile talent, known for prowess both at wide receiver and at defensive back. Working within a deep secondary room now at IMG, he says he wants to kick off his career in the Sunshine State as a cornerback, but he has added mass to his frame and looks like he can patrol any of the five starting spots for the prep powerhouse before all is said and done. Moon works best laterally and downhill at the moment, but there is no denying the overall athleticism he brings to the table. SMU and Georgia are the latest P4 tenders to come his way.

A near prototype at running back from a physical standpoint, now at 205 pounds, Roberts' work earned him a spot at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. He looks to be a classic combination of speed, swiftness and now power with his bigger build. Roberts should lead a loaded backfield going forward, following the footsteps of Michigan freshman Donovan Johnson, who he continues to look up to. UM has ironically been upping the momentum with the Floridian, who plans to get to Ann Arbor for the first time this spring.

Even before workouts began on Thursday, there was some buzz for the freshman. At a legitimate 6-foot-4 or better, Schiefer looks like a classic defensive end headed to the collegiate level right now. Instead, the long and lean prospect will potentially become the next big thing up front for one of the nation's most talented rosters. Schiefer already holds a national offer list including Texas, USC, Florida and many others.