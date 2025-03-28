In-depth notes and takeaways from USC's second spring practice

As NCAA rules mandate, USC has had to open spring practice with two non-padded practices and, as usual, that has only heightened anticipation for Saturday when the Trojans will get to hit each other for the first time this year. "I've been tapping in with a bunch of trainers [for] pass rush. We need to get home way more this season. I've been practicing a lot of different pass rush moves, so this Saturday when we put the pads on and can finally do one-on-ones I'm looking forward to trying out some new things," defensive end Braylan Shelby said. "Getting to that quarterback is what we need to do for real." Said linebacker Desman Stephens: "I'm ready to hit, though. It's about that time. I've been craving it since the bowl game." Coach Lincoln Riley also acknowledged that while everyone wants to hear how the Trojans' bulked up defensive front is looking, the true evaluation is still to come. "It's been fun to watch them run around and fun to watch the strength and power that they already have in their game," Riley said in specific reference to the freshmen defensive linemen, like five-star edge rusher Jahkeem Stewart and big defensive tackles Floyd Boucard and Cash Jacobsen. "Pads are on Saturday, I think I'll be able to tell you a little bit more after that, but physically I think all those guys are exactly what we thought they were if not maybe a little bit ahead of that." On that note, redshirt junior defensive tackle Devan Thompkins echoed his coach's thoughts ... "I would say from when I was in high school guys are a lot more developed -- even like skillfully, all that. It's really crazy to think of that, because like I said, I wasn't like that, one of those higher-recruit guys. Now that we're able to get guys like that it's a blessing," he said. Of course, Georgia defensive tackle transfer Jamaal Jarrett and Kentucky DT transfer Keeshawn Silver are as big as any additions -- literally and figuratively. Silver is getting limited start to the spring while recovering from a procedure on his knee, but Riley said he's progressing. "We knew there was going to be a little clean-up in that knee right when he got here, so hope to have him do a little bit more toward the end of spring," he said. Even just walking out of the locker room to the practice field, though, one can see how the 6-foot-4, 331-pound Silver and the 6-foot-5, 349-pound Jarrett change the dynamics up front for USC.

Kamari Ramsey talks about his decision to return, where he wants to improve

As big as any transfer portal addition for USC over the offseason was the ability to retain star safety Kamari Ramsey, who put off the NFL for another year to return for his redshirt junior season. Speaking on that move for the first time, Ramsey made it sound like it was an easy call for him in the end. "Just wanted to be back, had some unfinished business, things I wanted to improve, work on, put stuff on tape, so I just felt after long talks with my family and talking with Coach Lynn, Coach Belk, Coach Riley, the best decision was for me to come back," Ramsey said. "It wasn't really hard. It was a business decision, what was best for me and my family." Riley, meanwhile, shared his perspective on Ramsey's decision earlier this week and indicated that there was strong enough NFL draft feedback for the safety to consider jumping to the next level. "It was really big, no question. I mean, Kamari had a really good grade, he had a grade that was right there on the edge of do you leave early or not, and he felt like this was the best thing for him. And it's huge," Riley said. "This is going to be his third year now with Coach Lynn, his second year now for us. Obviously, we're replacing a lot of other pieces in the secondary so to have that linchpin of the group that not only was our best player but I think is a consistent player and he's right there in the heart of the defense with how we use him schematically, it's important. "And Kamari would be the first to know as well and admit that there's still, no matter how many good things he did last year and there was a lot, there's still a lot of things this guy can get better at and is going to need to get better at. I think it will be a win for him. It's certainly a win for our secondary, our defense and our team to have him back." Ramsey, who has now excelled in two seasons under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn (on at UCLA and then last year at USC) was tied for third on the Trojans with 60 tackles last fall, with 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and an interception despite missing two games. Ramsey said there are two areas he's specifically challenging himself this year, especially with veteran safety Akili Arnold gone. "Communication. Last year, Akili was very vocal for us. He kind of told me pre-snap, a lot of the times I get caught up trying to read the offense and their splits and stuff, but as I'm doing that communicate what I'm seeing too. So that's probably the main thing, I'd say, just communication pre-snap to my teammates so we're all on the same page. Not just the call, but what I'm seeing, what I think this player's going to do, just little things like that," he said. "And just being a leader, continue to do that by example -- most importantly by example. Those are the two main things."

