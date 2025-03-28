Published Mar 28, 2025
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's first two spring practices
USC's has run through its first two spring practices, both without pads before being able to up the contact level on Saturday.

We have video of the Trojans working in drills from both Tuesday's and Thursday's practices.

