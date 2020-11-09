Todd Orlando's debut as USC's defensive coordinator can be viewed in a variety of ways based on one's perspective.

There were definitely some breakdowns and the Trojans didn't seem to have a good plan for containing mobile Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, who busted free for some pivotal third downs and rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries overall while the Sun Devils tallied 258 rushing yards as a team.

Stopping the run has always been the backbone of Orlando's defenses, so those numbers weren't overly encouraging.

But conversely, The Trojans held Daniels to just 11-of-23 passing for 134 yards and 1 touchdown, and the Sun Devils' 392 overall yards were the fewest of any Pac-12 team last weekend.

The reality sits somewhere in the middle. USC should get sharper as the season progresses and it gets more game experience in a new defensive system, but there were certainly some areas of concern from Saturday -- starting with the linebackers, who didn't deliver on the lofty preseason praise heaped upon them by the coaching staff.

As we do every week, TrojanSports.com takes you deep inside the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced metrics for a greater perspective on USC's defensive performance.

With regard to the grading scale, any grade in the 80s is well above average, grades in the 90s are elite and rare, grades in the 70s reflect a solid overall game and downward from there.

