The Trojans once again dominated this week, taking down the Stanford Cardinal, 41-28. USC won on the same formula that took it to victory against Rice, on the back of an offensive masterclass and 4 turnovers forced by the defense. The Trojans pulled away at the turn of the second quarter and never looked back. A late fourth quarter push by the Cardinal brought the final score closer, but this one felt over before halftime.

Scoring summary

First Quarter USC, 12:38: Lake McCree 5-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 7-0 USC USC, 4:03: Jordan Addison 22-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 14-0, USC Stanford, 0:57: E.J. Smith 3-yd pass from Tanner McKee, TD. 14-7, USC USC, 0:46: Jordan Addison 75-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 21-7, USC Second Quarter USC, 9:02: Mario Williams 15-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 28-7, USC Stanford, 6:13: E.J. Smith 5-yd run, TD. 28-14, USC USC, 2:33: Travis Dye 27-yd run, TD. 35-14, USC Third Quarter USC, 13:49: Denis Lynch 45-yd FG. 38-14, USC USC, 0:55: Denis Lynch 42-yd FG. 41-14, USC Fourth Quarter Stanford, 10:21: Casey Filkins 2-yd run, TD. 41-21, USC Stanford, 5:03: Tanner McKee 2-yd run, TD. 41-28, USC

Trojans' offensive player of the game

QB Caleb Williams continues to be fantastic for the Trojans, having completely dominated Stanford on the night to the tune of 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. Once again, Williams displayed excellent decision-making and accuracy, completing 74% of his passes and making the correct read on practically every snap. The USC offense looked like it was playing Madden on rookie difficulty, carving the Stanford defense up with one chunk play after another. Through just the first half, Williams went 13 of 15 for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns. There were plenty of highlights to go around, headlined by his absolute dime of a 75-touchdown pass to Jordan Addison and a stiff-arm that bounced a Cardinal defender straight off the turf. The game just looked too easy for Williams today, especially considering the very real talent of the Stanford secondary. The lack of pass rush made life much easier for him than it might have been otherwise, but he maximized on his opportunities to put this one away for the Trojans. The USC offense continues to look like one of the very best in the country, and Williams is no small reason why.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IGp1bXAgcGFzcyBmcm9tIENhbGViIFdpbGxpYW1zIPCfkYAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVTQ19GQjwvYT4gc3RyaWtlcyBmaXJzdCE8YnI+PGJy PvCfk7ogQUJDPGJyPvCfk7EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dNajhi dGhpenQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XTWo4YnRoaXp0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZ2pKT21CQUlEdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dqSk9t QkFJRHU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBwYWMx MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMxMi9zdGF0dXMv MTU2ODc1MDE3NjIxODc4Nzg0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyB0aGF0IGR1ZGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYXJzdG9vbFNDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBCYXJzdG9vbFNDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU2Rj S0tkMFFmbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NkY0tLZDBRZm48L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQmFyc3Rvb2wgQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCBTaG93IChAQmFyc3Rv b2xDRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFyc3Rvb2xD RkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njg3ODM0NDE2MjEyODY5MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyDinqHvuI8gSm9yZGFuIEFkZGlzb24gZm9y IDQ2IHlhcmRzISEgPGJyPjxicj5BZGRpc29uIHRvZGF5OiA2IGNhdGNoZXMs IDE3MiB5YXJkcywgMiBURHMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XeUJDc0c5ZkV0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV3lCQ3NHOWZFdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDw nZeZ8J2XovCdl5/wnZef8J2XovCdl6ogQPCdl5nwnZen8J2XlfCdl7LwnZeu 8J2Xv/Cdl7HwnZ+zIChARlRCZWFyZDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRlRCZWFyZDcvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njg3Nzg4MzUxMDk1MDcwNzc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Trojans' defensive player of the game

S Max Williams gave a fantastic performance in his second ever start at safety for the Trojans. Having missed the majority of the past few seasons due to injury, the talented former nickelback has been given a chance to star at the safety position and he hasn’t disappointed. After a very solid first outing against Rice, Williams emerged as a difference maker in the Trojans’ conference opener, forcing two first half turnovers that kept this one from being an early shootout. On Stanford’s first drive of the game he showed his awareness on the back end, snatching a ball deflected off the hands of Calen Bullock for an interception and running it back 32 yards. A few drives later, Williams made another huge play with the Stanford offense threatening at the goal line after a long drive. As E.J. Smith looked to waltz in for a 4-yard score, the safety delivered a crushing hit with his helmet right on the football, knocking the ball clean out of Smith's hands for a USC recovery. Williams was excellent throughout the night, showing good awareness in zone coverage and tackling with gusto. Williams is a punishing hitter -- he was seeking to lay the wood on every opportunity against the Cardinal and did so successfully with frequency. Along with Bullock, Williams’ play on the back end helped hold things together for the Trojans secondary. His level of play this early in his career as a safety is exciting to watch.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXggV2lsbGlhbXMgcGlja3Mgb2ZmIFRhbm5lciBNY0tlZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vU2VKY3hWZjRzOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlSmN4 VmY0czg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2XmfCdl6LwnZef8J2Xn/Cdl6LwnZeq IEDwnZeZ8J2Xp/Cdl5XwnZey8J2XrvCdl7/wnZex8J2fsyAoQEZUQmVhcmQ3 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZUQmVhcmQ3L3N0YXR1 cy8xNTY4NzQ4NTM1NDkwOTQ5MTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7Dh2EgY29tbWVuY2Ugw6AgZmFpcmUgYmVhdWNvdXAgcG91ciBTdGFu Zm9yZCBsw6AuIEFwcsOocyBs4oCZaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIGxhbmPDqWUgcGFy IFRhbm5lciBNY0tlZSBkYW5zIGxhIGVuZHpvbmUsIHZvaWNpIGxlIGZ1bWJs ZSBk4oCZRUogU21pdGggZGFucyBsYSByZWR6b25lLiAxNCBwb2ludHMgcGFy dGlzIGVuIGzigJlhaXLigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Rkejho bW1xY3giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kZHo4aG1tcWN4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRoZSBUcmljayBQbGF5IFBvZGNhc3QgLSBOQ0FBL0NGQiAoQFRoZVRy aWNrUGxheUZSKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVRy aWNrUGxheUZSL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4NzYzMDM0NzU5NDc5Mjk2P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trojans' play of the game

Caleb Williams’ 75-yard touchdown shot to Jordan Addison late in the first quarter was a thing of beauty, breaking this game wide open. After the Cardinal had just marched down the field to bring the game close at 14-7, Williams' and Addison’s big play stretched the lead back out, entrenching the dominance of the Trojan offense. The play design was perfectly geared to take advantage of Stanford’s single-high man coverage, with a crossing route from the slot occupying the free safety and giving Addison the space to win 1-on-1 on a post route with his defender. Addison won that battle, creating instant separation on his break as he hauled it down the field. With plenty of time in the pocket, Williams calmly set his feet and heaved the football deep, dropping it with perfect precision into the basket of his receiver over 40 yards downfield. Addison secured the football with ease, keeping his balance after being spun around by the cornerback’s tackle attempt and marching it in to cap the 75-yard score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KT1JEQU4gQURESVNPTiBHT0VTIFRIRSBESVNUQU5DRSDwn5ixIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zaDYyQmNvbWRsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vc2g2MkJjb21kbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFU1BOIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBFU1BOQ0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VTUE5DRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1Njg3NjAyMDIwOTQzMjk4NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Turning point of the game

After the Trojans' first touchdown of the night, the Cardinal answered with a long drive of their own, marching the ball right down to USC’s endzone. On fourth-and-2 with a chance to tie the game, quarterback Tanner McKee tossed a fade towards his 6-foot-3 receiver Elijah Higgins, lined up one-on-one with 6-foot corner Mekhi Blackmon. Undaunted, Blackmon managed to break up the pass and bat it into the air before snagging it himself for the interception, then running it 17 yards out of the endzone. Blackmon’s pick was the Trojans’ sixth of the season through just five quarters of play at that time. The turnover put momentum squarely back in the Trojans’ corner, allowing them to score once again and expand their lead early on.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZWtoaSBCbGFja21vbiBjYW1lIHVwIHdpdGggdGhlIGludGVyY2Vw dGlvbiBmb3IgVVNDIGluIHRoZSBlbmQgem9uZSA8YnI+PGJyPih2aWEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFVTQ19GQjwvYT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9B SkFvWjVnQzU3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUpBb1o1Z0M1NzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTSSBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAc2lfbmNhYWZiKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NpX25jYWFmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU2 ODc1NzI0NzE4MTk5MTkzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VU0PigJlzIG9mZmVuc2UgbGluZSBvcGVucyB1cCBhIGh1Z2UgbGFu ZSBmb3IgVHJhdmlzIER5ZSwgd2hvIHRha2VzIGl0IHRvIHRoZSBob3VzZS4g VVNDIDM1LCBTdGFuZm9yZCAxNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU0No RG5ZTHZSSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NDaERuWUx2Uko8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgS2VlbHkgRXVyZSAoQGtlZWx5aXNteW5hbWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2VlbHlpc215bmFtZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODc2 OTc4MTEwODczMTkwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Why USC won ...

Once more, the Trojan offense was just too efficient and too explosive for the opposition to keep pace with. Caleb Williams was brilliant at the helm and threw the ball all over the field, bouyed by great performances from receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. The Trojans were highly productive on the ground as well, as Travis Dye and Austin Jones maintained the balance of the attack and kept the Cardinal from keying against the pass. Though the USC defense was giving up yardage left and right, the unit continued to create turnovers, keeping this game from being the tight shootout like it could have been otherwise. Though Stanford’s offense put in work throughout the night, it just couldn’t hang with the volume scoring of the Trojan offense.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gQWRkaXNvbiB0YWtlcyB0aGUgc2NyZWVuIHBhc3MgaW4g Zm9yIHRoZSAyMiB5YXJkIFREISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1VTQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lmODR0dlpP cjUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JZjg0dHZaT3I1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IPCdl5nwnZei8J2Xn/Cdl5/wnZei8J2XqiBA8J2XmfCdl6fwnZeV8J2XsvCd l67wnZe/8J2XsfCdn7MgKEBGVEJlYXJkNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GVEJlYXJkNy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODc1NjQ5NjA0NTA2ODI5 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What it means for USC ...

Two games in, this USC offense looks like one of the very best in the country. Though neither of their opponents so far has been a defensive force of any measure, USC has been practically unstoppable with the ball, moving downfield with ease regardless of situation. The offensive line is stout in protection and run blocks with tenacity, the backs are well rounded and efficient, and the receiving corps is overflowing with top-end talent. Most importantly, the play-calling and quarterback play have been elite, as good as any in the country through two weeks of college football. The defense is still a weakness as a whole, with serious weaknesses in the front-7, particularly against the run. However, the unit has shown the ability to create turnovers at a high level and to buckle down in the redzone, offering hope that they might not be a liability down the stretch if they continue to develop. One way or another, based upon the strength of the offense alone, this USC team should be in a position to seriously make a run at the Pac-12 title. If the defense steps up, there’s potential for even more.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJpbyBXaWxsaWFtcyBtYWtpbmcgZGVmZW5kZXJzIGxvb2sgc2ls bHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1F4SWhUZWRnS24iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9ReEloVGVkZ0tuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpbGx5IE0gKEBC aWxseU1fOTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlsbHlN XzkxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY4NzY0NDY2MDQwMjk5NTM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

