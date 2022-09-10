News More News
Instant Reaction: Prolific offense, opportunistic defense lead USC to win

Wide receiver Jodan Addison was unstoppable against Stanford on Saturday.
Wide receiver Jodan Addison was unstoppable against Stanford on Saturday. (AP)
Tajwar Khandaker
Staff writer

The Trojans once again dominated this week, taking down the Stanford Cardinal, 41-28.

USC won on the same formula that took it to victory against Rice, on the back of an offensive masterclass and 4 turnovers forced by the defense.

The Trojans pulled away at the turn of the second quarter and never looked back. A late fourth quarter push by the Cardinal brought the final score closer, but this one felt over before halftime.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

USC, 12:38: Lake McCree 5-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 7-0 USC

USC, 4:03: Jordan Addison 22-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 14-0, USC

Stanford, 0:57: E.J. Smith 3-yd pass from Tanner McKee, TD. 14-7, USC

USC, 0:46: Jordan Addison 75-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 21-7, USC

Second Quarter

USC, 9:02: Mario Williams 15-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 28-7, USC

Stanford, 6:13: E.J. Smith 5-yd run, TD. 28-14, USC

USC, 2:33: Travis Dye 27-yd run, TD. 35-14, USC

Third Quarter

USC, 13:49: Denis Lynch 45-yd FG. 38-14, USC

USC, 0:55: Denis Lynch 42-yd FG. 41-14, USC

Fourth Quarter

Stanford, 10:21: Casey Filkins 2-yd run, TD. 41-21, USC

Stanford, 5:03: Tanner McKee 2-yd run, TD. 41-28, USC

Trojans' offensive player of the game

QB Caleb Williams continues to be fantastic for the Trojans, having completely dominated Stanford on the night to the tune of 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. Once again, Williams displayed excellent decision-making and accuracy, completing 74% of his passes and making the correct read on practically every snap.

The USC offense looked like it was playing Madden on rookie difficulty, carving the Stanford defense up with one chunk play after another. Through just the first half, Williams went 13 of 15 for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns. There were plenty of highlights to go around, headlined by his absolute dime of a 75-touchdown pass to Jordan Addison and a stiff-arm that bounced a Cardinal defender straight off the turf. The game just looked too easy for Williams today, especially considering the very real talent of the Stanford secondary. The lack of pass rush made life much easier for him than it might have been otherwise, but he maximized on his opportunities to put this one away for the Trojans.

The USC offense continues to look like one of the very best in the country, and Williams is no small reason why.

Trojans' defensive player of the game

S Max Williams gave a fantastic performance in his second ever start at safety for the Trojans. Having missed the majority of the past few seasons due to injury, the talented former nickelback has been given a chance to star at the safety position and he hasn’t disappointed. After a very solid first outing against Rice, Williams emerged as a difference maker in the Trojans’ conference opener, forcing two first half turnovers that kept this one from being an early shootout.

On Stanford’s first drive of the game he showed his awareness on the back end, snatching a ball deflected off the hands of Calen Bullock for an interception and running it back 32 yards. A few drives later, Williams made another huge play with the Stanford offense threatening at the goal line after a long drive. As E.J. Smith looked to waltz in for a 4-yard score, the safety delivered a crushing hit with his helmet right on the football, knocking the ball clean out of Smith's hands for a USC recovery.

Williams was excellent throughout the night, showing good awareness in zone coverage and tackling with gusto. Williams is a punishing hitter -- he was seeking to lay the wood on every opportunity against the Cardinal and did so successfully with frequency. Along with Bullock, Williams’ play on the back end helped hold things together for the Trojans secondary. His level of play this early in his career as a safety is exciting to watch.

Trojans' play of the game

Caleb Williams’ 75-yard touchdown shot to Jordan Addison late in the first quarter was a thing of beauty, breaking this game wide open. After the Cardinal had just marched down the field to bring the game close at 14-7, Williams' and Addison’s big play stretched the lead back out, entrenching the dominance of the Trojan offense.

The play design was perfectly geared to take advantage of Stanford’s single-high man coverage, with a crossing route from the slot occupying the free safety and giving Addison the space to win 1-on-1 on a post route with his defender. Addison won that battle, creating instant separation on his break as he hauled it down the field. With plenty of time in the pocket, Williams calmly set his feet and heaved the football deep, dropping it with perfect precision into the basket of his receiver over 40 yards downfield. Addison secured the football with ease, keeping his balance after being spun around by the cornerback’s tackle attempt and marching it in to cap the 75-yard score.

Turning point of the game

After the Trojans' first touchdown of the night, the Cardinal answered with a long drive of their own, marching the ball right down to USC’s endzone. On fourth-and-2 with a chance to tie the game, quarterback Tanner McKee tossed a fade towards his 6-foot-3 receiver Elijah Higgins, lined up one-on-one with 6-foot corner Mekhi Blackmon. Undaunted, Blackmon managed to break up the pass and bat it into the air before snagging it himself for the interception, then running it 17 yards out of the endzone. Blackmon’s pick was the Trojans’ sixth of the season through just five quarters of play at that time. The turnover put momentum squarely back in the Trojans’ corner, allowing them to score once again and expand their lead early on.

Why USC won ...

Once more, the Trojan offense was just too efficient and too explosive for the opposition to keep pace with. Caleb Williams was brilliant at the helm and threw the ball all over the field, bouyed by great performances from receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. The Trojans were highly productive on the ground as well, as Travis Dye and Austin Jones maintained the balance of the attack and kept the Cardinal from keying against the pass.

Though the USC defense was giving up yardage left and right, the unit continued to create turnovers, keeping this game from being the tight shootout like it could have been otherwise. Though Stanford’s offense put in work throughout the night, it just couldn’t hang with the volume scoring of the Trojan offense.

What it means for USC ...

Two games in, this USC offense looks like one of the very best in the country. Though neither of their opponents so far has been a defensive force of any measure, USC has been practically unstoppable with the ball, moving downfield with ease regardless of situation.

The offensive line is stout in protection and run blocks with tenacity, the backs are well rounded and efficient, and the receiving corps is overflowing with top-end talent. Most importantly, the play-calling and quarterback play have been elite, as good as any in the country through two weeks of college football.

The defense is still a weakness as a whole, with serious weaknesses in the front-7, particularly against the run. However, the unit has shown the ability to create turnovers at a high level and to buckle down in the redzone, offering hope that they might not be a liability down the stretch if they continue to develop.

One way or another, based upon the strength of the offense alone, this USC team should be in a position to seriously make a run at the Pac-12 title. If the defense steps up, there’s potential for even more.

Stats

Passing

Caleb Williams: 20/27, 341 yards, 4 TD

Receiving

Jordan Addison: 7 rec, 172 yards, 2 TD

Mario Williams: 4 rec, 74 yards, 1 TD

Austin Jones: 3 rec, 31 yards

Lake McRee: 2 rec, 13 yards, TD

Brenden Rice: 1 rec, 20 yards

Gary Bryant Jr.: 1 rec, 8 yards

Malcolm Epps: 1 rec, 4 yards

Tahj Washington: 1 rec, 0 yards

Rushing

Travis Dye: 14 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

Austin Jones: 8 carries, 38 yards

Raleek Brown: 4 carries, 19 yards

Caleb Williams: 9 carries, 4 yards (minus sack yardage)

