The Trojans once again dominated this week, taking down the Stanford Cardinal, 41-28.
USC won on the same formula that took it to victory against Rice, on the back of an offensive masterclass and 4 turnovers forced by the defense.
The Trojans pulled away at the turn of the second quarter and never looked back. A late fourth quarter push by the Cardinal brought the final score closer, but this one felt over before halftime.
Scoring summary
First Quarter
USC, 12:38: Lake McCree 5-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 7-0 USC
USC, 4:03: Jordan Addison 22-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 14-0, USC
Stanford, 0:57: E.J. Smith 3-yd pass from Tanner McKee, TD. 14-7, USC
USC, 0:46: Jordan Addison 75-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 21-7, USC
Second Quarter
USC, 9:02: Mario Williams 15-yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD. 28-7, USC
Stanford, 6:13: E.J. Smith 5-yd run, TD. 28-14, USC
USC, 2:33: Travis Dye 27-yd run, TD. 35-14, USC
Third Quarter
USC, 13:49: Denis Lynch 45-yd FG. 38-14, USC
USC, 0:55: Denis Lynch 42-yd FG. 41-14, USC
Fourth Quarter
Stanford, 10:21: Casey Filkins 2-yd run, TD. 41-21, USC
Stanford, 5:03: Tanner McKee 2-yd run, TD. 41-28, USC
Trojans' offensive player of the game
QB Caleb Williams continues to be fantastic for the Trojans, having completely dominated Stanford on the night to the tune of 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. Once again, Williams displayed excellent decision-making and accuracy, completing 74% of his passes and making the correct read on practically every snap.
The USC offense looked like it was playing Madden on rookie difficulty, carving the Stanford defense up with one chunk play after another. Through just the first half, Williams went 13 of 15 for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns. There were plenty of highlights to go around, headlined by his absolute dime of a 75-touchdown pass to Jordan Addison and a stiff-arm that bounced a Cardinal defender straight off the turf. The game just looked too easy for Williams today, especially considering the very real talent of the Stanford secondary. The lack of pass rush made life much easier for him than it might have been otherwise, but he maximized on his opportunities to put this one away for the Trojans.
The USC offense continues to look like one of the very best in the country, and Williams is no small reason why.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Trojans' defensive player of the game
S Max Williams gave a fantastic performance in his second ever start at safety for the Trojans. Having missed the majority of the past few seasons due to injury, the talented former nickelback has been given a chance to star at the safety position and he hasn’t disappointed. After a very solid first outing against Rice, Williams emerged as a difference maker in the Trojans’ conference opener, forcing two first half turnovers that kept this one from being an early shootout.
On Stanford’s first drive of the game he showed his awareness on the back end, snatching a ball deflected off the hands of Calen Bullock for an interception and running it back 32 yards. A few drives later, Williams made another huge play with the Stanford offense threatening at the goal line after a long drive. As E.J. Smith looked to waltz in for a 4-yard score, the safety delivered a crushing hit with his helmet right on the football, knocking the ball clean out of Smith's hands for a USC recovery.
Williams was excellent throughout the night, showing good awareness in zone coverage and tackling with gusto. Williams is a punishing hitter -- he was seeking to lay the wood on every opportunity against the Cardinal and did so successfully with frequency. Along with Bullock, Williams’ play on the back end helped hold things together for the Trojans secondary. His level of play this early in his career as a safety is exciting to watch.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Trojans' play of the game
Caleb Williams’ 75-yard touchdown shot to Jordan Addison late in the first quarter was a thing of beauty, breaking this game wide open. After the Cardinal had just marched down the field to bring the game close at 14-7, Williams' and Addison’s big play stretched the lead back out, entrenching the dominance of the Trojan offense.
The play design was perfectly geared to take advantage of Stanford’s single-high man coverage, with a crossing route from the slot occupying the free safety and giving Addison the space to win 1-on-1 on a post route with his defender. Addison won that battle, creating instant separation on his break as he hauled it down the field. With plenty of time in the pocket, Williams calmly set his feet and heaved the football deep, dropping it with perfect precision into the basket of his receiver over 40 yards downfield. Addison secured the football with ease, keeping his balance after being spun around by the cornerback’s tackle attempt and marching it in to cap the 75-yard score.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Turning point of the game
After the Trojans' first touchdown of the night, the Cardinal answered with a long drive of their own, marching the ball right down to USC’s endzone. On fourth-and-2 with a chance to tie the game, quarterback Tanner McKee tossed a fade towards his 6-foot-3 receiver Elijah Higgins, lined up one-on-one with 6-foot corner Mekhi Blackmon. Undaunted, Blackmon managed to break up the pass and bat it into the air before snagging it himself for the interception, then running it 17 yards out of the endzone. Blackmon’s pick was the Trojans’ sixth of the season through just five quarters of play at that time. The turnover put momentum squarely back in the Trojans’ corner, allowing them to score once again and expand their lead early on.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Why USC won ...
Once more, the Trojan offense was just too efficient and too explosive for the opposition to keep pace with. Caleb Williams was brilliant at the helm and threw the ball all over the field, bouyed by great performances from receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams. The Trojans were highly productive on the ground as well, as Travis Dye and Austin Jones maintained the balance of the attack and kept the Cardinal from keying against the pass.
Though the USC defense was giving up yardage left and right, the unit continued to create turnovers, keeping this game from being the tight shootout like it could have been otherwise. Though Stanford’s offense put in work throughout the night, it just couldn’t hang with the volume scoring of the Trojan offense.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What it means for USC ...
Two games in, this USC offense looks like one of the very best in the country. Though neither of their opponents so far has been a defensive force of any measure, USC has been practically unstoppable with the ball, moving downfield with ease regardless of situation.
The offensive line is stout in protection and run blocks with tenacity, the backs are well rounded and efficient, and the receiving corps is overflowing with top-end talent. Most importantly, the play-calling and quarterback play have been elite, as good as any in the country through two weeks of college football.
The defense is still a weakness as a whole, with serious weaknesses in the front-7, particularly against the run. However, the unit has shown the ability to create turnovers at a high level and to buckle down in the redzone, offering hope that they might not be a liability down the stretch if they continue to develop.
One way or another, based upon the strength of the offense alone, this USC team should be in a position to seriously make a run at the Pac-12 title. If the defense steps up, there’s potential for even more.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Stats
Passing
Caleb Williams: 20/27, 341 yards, 4 TD
Receiving
Jordan Addison: 7 rec, 172 yards, 2 TD
Mario Williams: 4 rec, 74 yards, 1 TD
Austin Jones: 3 rec, 31 yards
Lake McRee: 2 rec, 13 yards, TD
Brenden Rice: 1 rec, 20 yards
Gary Bryant Jr.: 1 rec, 8 yards
Malcolm Epps: 1 rec, 4 yards
Tahj Washington: 1 rec, 0 yards
Rushing
Travis Dye: 14 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD
Austin Jones: 8 carries, 38 yards
Raleek Brown: 4 carries, 19 yards
Caleb Williams: 9 carries, 4 yards (minus sack yardage)