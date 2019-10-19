Even when things go right for this USC team, there has to be a caveat as a rash of significant injuries mounted throughout the Trojans' 41-14 win over Arizona on Saturday night inside the Coliseum.

But first, the positives. The depleted USC defense gave an inspired performance after starting the game down four starters and losing perhaps its two best players during the course of play.

With freshmen scattered across the secondary and backups thrust into larger roles elsewhere, USC nonetheless completely stifled an Arizona offense that came into the night ranked as one of the top-10 units nationally (statistically, at least).

RELATED: WATCH: Postgame video interview with Clay Helton and a dozen others reaction to USC's win

The Trojans held the Wildcats to a mere 167 yards through three scoreless quarters before the visitors broke through in the fourth quarter for two late touchdowns.



Arizona (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) had two earlier field goal attempts from beyond 50 yards miss and otherwise didn't really threaten offensively during the first three quarters after averaging 509.3 yards per game through the first half of the season. The Wildcats even benched QB Khalil Tate in the second half (either punitively or mercifully) after he took 6 sacks and couldn't get anything going with his arm or legs (6 of 10 passing for 47 yards, no run longer than 4 yards).

The defense forced two key turnovers (while the special teams unit recovered a muffed punt in the first quarter to set up the Trojans' initial field goal).

Linebacker Kana'i Mauga's subsequent forced fumble on running back Brian Casteel (recovered by John Houston) at the Arizona 34 in the first quarter set up USC's first touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to Michael Pittman.

And Mauga later hauled in an interception after safety Isaiah Pola-Mao hit backup QB Grant Gunnell on a well-executed blitz in the third quarter. Mauga received a 15-yard penalty for tossing the ball sky high in celebration, and USC started at the Arizona 28 while settling for another Chase McGrath field goal and a 20-0 lead at the time.

Mauga, playing for injured starting linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, led the way with 13.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, the forced fumble and that interception. Linebacker John Houston had 8 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

USC (4-3, 3-1) got off to a quiet start offensively, but it would pile up some highlights on that side of the ball as well. Markese Stepp made a nice cut on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Slovis hit Pittman for a 54-yard strike down to the Arizona 6 to set up a 5-yard TD pass to Tyler Vaughns, and freshman running back Kenan Christon punctuated his Trojans debut touchdown runs of 55 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter, flashing his elite breakaway speed on both.

Slovis finished 19 of 32 passing for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns while Christon had 8 carries for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Those were the highlights.

But again, this victory -- which keeps the Trojans in control of their Pac-12 destiny -- came at a cost.

USC came into the night already missing four defensive starters in defensive end Christian Rector (ankle), linebacker Gaoteote (ankle), cornerback Olaijah Griffin (back) and nickel Greg Johnson (shoulder), with another starting corner Isaac Taylor-Stuart coming off the bench after being limited all week with an ankle injury. Offensively, USC was missing leading running back Vavae Malepeai (knee surgery).

That was bad -- it would get worse.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga left the game with his right arm dangling at the end of the first quarter and did not return, running back Stephen Carr limped off in the second quarter, star freshman defensive end Drake Jackson limped off the field after a pass rush early in the third quarter and did not return, running back Markese Stepp took a hard hit to his lower leg and limped off in the third quarter (he returned for one snap before remaining sidelined the rest of the game) and reserve defensive lineman Abdul-Malik McClain (who replaced Jackson) was carted off with an undisclosed injury.

There were no official updates immediately available on any of the players.

Check back for a full

**JOIN THE POSTGAME DISCUSSION**

