No. 7-ranked USC took down Fresno State, 45-17, leading from start to finish in what was a rather comfortable victory Saturday night in the Coliseum. A strong rushing attack -- with Travis Dye (11 carries for 102 yards and a TD) and Austin Jones (12-110-1) each averaging more than 9 yards per carry -- powered the Trojans offense, while another up-and-down-outing from the defense did enough to hold the Bulldogs at bay. The exit of Fresno State QB Jake Haener early in the second half after a sack fumble essentially shut the door on a potential Bulldogs comeback. The Trojans are off to a 3-0 start, have scored at least 40 points in every game and have won each by at 13 or more points.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter USC, 10:12: Jordan Addison 2 yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD USC, 3:38: Caleb Williams 8 yd run, TD 2nd Quarter Fresno, 14:53: Abraham Montano 23 yd FG USC, 8:02: Caleb Williams 1 yd run, TD Fresno, 6:38: Erik Brooks 39 yd pass from Jake Haener, TD 3rd Quarter USC, 11:15: Austin Jones 3 yd run, TD Fresno, 9:08: Malik Sherrod 32 yd run, TD USC, 7:20: Travis Dye 25 yd run, TD 4th Quarter USC, 14:47: Malcolm Epps 10 yd pass from Caleb Williams, TD USC, 4:10: Denis Lynch 41 yd FG

Turning point of the game

On the first drive of the second half, Fresno State appeared to be moving the ball well with a chance to close the deficit to 4 points. After reaching the USC 47 following a pass interference call on Calen Bullock, the Bulldogs were poised to push for points. However, things took a turn quickly. Jake Haener dropped back to pass on first down, barely setting his feet at the back of the pocket before Solomon Byrd came flying off the edge to smother him for a sack. Byrd had easily discarded the right tackle and leaped on Haener from the side, knocking the ball free and recovering the fumble. That turnover was pivotal, preventing a Bulldogs score to tighten the game and allowing the Trojans to extend the lead five plays later on Austin Jones' 3-yard touchdown run. More importantly, however, Haener’s ankle was rolled over on Byrd’s tackle, leaving the quarterback in obvious pain. He would be carted to the locker room, done for the night, which was a devastating blow for Fresno State, ending any real shot it had at making a comeback and allowing the Trojans to hold onto the lead through the end of the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnV0YWwgcGxheSBmb3IgRnJlc25vIFN0YXRlOiBKYWtlIEhhZW5l ciBnZXRzIHN0cmlwLXNhY2tlZCBidXQgaGUgYWxzbyBzdGF5ZWQgZG93biBp biBwYWluIGFmdGVyIHRoZSBwbGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v blczZFJOTlpxTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25XM2RSTk5acUw8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsg8J2XmfCdl6LwnZef8J2Xn/Cdl6LwnZeqIEDwnZeZ8J2Xp/Cd l5XwnZey8J2XrvCdl7/wnZex8J2fsyAoQEZUQmVhcmQ3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZUQmVhcmQ3L3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxMzYxNTI1 NTQ5NjYyMjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why USC won

The USC offense wasn’t as smooth as its been in the first half of other games early this season, but choosing to lean more on the rushing attack through the rest of the night allowed the offense to maximize its production and to squeeze the Bulldogs in the time-of-possession battle. The Trojans were effective passing the ball throughout the game, but their success on the ground allowed them to take control, with both Austin Jones and Travis Dye inflicting serious damage against the opposing defense. USC’s offensive line consistently beat up on Fresno State up front, creating big lanes for both tough-nosed running backs to burst through. The Trojans' running backs finished the night with 229 yards and two scores, in addition to two touchdowns scored on the ground by quarterback Caleb Williams. USC's dominance on the ground kept it in control of this game from start to finish, allowing for a comfortable win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiBuZWVkIG9mIGEgdG91Y2hkb3duPyBBdXN0aW4gSm9uZXMgaGFz IHlvdSBjb3ZlcmVkITxicj48YnI+8J+TujogRk9YPGJyPvCfk7E6IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82TGljZWZJYVBlIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNkxp Y2VmSWFQZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NjVlR6NHB2dTIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jY1ZUejRwdnUyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVT QyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2NmYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MTM2Mzg5NzgzOTU4MzIzMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRVQgSElNIEEgQ0FQRSEg8J+muOKAjeKZgu+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+T ujogRk9YPGJyPvCfk7E6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82TGljZWZJ YVBlIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNkxpY2VmSWFQZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL25KdU1nMG5EZFUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uSnVNZzBu RGRVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFVTQyBGb290YmFsbCDinIzvuI8gKEB1c2Nm YikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYi9zdGF0dXMv MTU3MTMzODM4Njg5NTY2NzIwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Play of the game

Travis Dye ripped off an incredible 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter, putting an exclamation point on his impressive performance. Dye slipped through a large lane through the right side of the line before hesitating and redirecting to move past the traffic in front of him. The running back broke a tackle attempt before regaining his balance and plowing forward once again, only to face another set of defenders between himself and the goal line. Undeterred, Dye put his head down and kept churning, somehow breaking three more tackles on his way to a touchdown. His spectacular effort stretched the Trojan lead out to 18 points once again, keeping the Bulldogs at a safe distance heading into the fourth quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ORVZFUiBTQVkgRFlFIPCfmKQ8YnI+PGJyPlRoZXJlJiMzOTtzIGp1 c3Qgbm8gYnJpbmdpbmcgZG93biA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3VzY2ZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1c2NmYjwvYT4gUkIg VHJhdmllIER5ZSDwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xNk5XVndY ZGo5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMTZOV1Z3WGRqOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxMzY3MzQ0 NjE3Nzk5NjgyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trojans offensive player of the game

Jordan Addison once again had a brilliant outing for USC, grabbing six passes for 69 yards and a score. He started the game strong, making a tough reaching catch on an underthrown ball on the first drive before going on to cap it with a sliding touchdown grab by the front pylon. He continued to contribute with big plays early, reaching halftime with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Addison almost had another score, reaching for the goal line after avoiding tacklers only to find himself short by a few inches. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner had another highlight early in the third quarter, catching a curl route and spinning out of it violently to shake the defender entirely, sprinting after the catch for a gain of 18 yards. Running backs Austin Jones and Travis Dye both made impressive claims as well, notching 110 and 102 yards, respectively, with a score each.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyDwn6SdIEpvcmRhbiBBZGRpc29uPGJyPjxi cj5QbGVudHkgbW9yZSBURHMgdG8gY29tZSBmcm9tIHRoaXMgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AdXNjZmI8L2E+IGR1byDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9a azZDcWpnN3BTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWms2Q3FqZzdwUzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcx MzMzMDkwNjA1MjQwMzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Trojans defensive player of the game

Tuli Tuipulotu left his fingerprints all over this game, causing problems for the Fresno State offensive line through the night. He was active in the first half, one of the only Trojans to create penetration against the run early on and getting hot as a pass rusher in the second half. As Fresno State threatened to drive twice after forcing USC punts, Tuipulotu’s impact as a pass rusher helped hold the Bulldogs without a score on either heading into the half. On the final drive of the half, he secured a key sack to set back Haener and his offense, quickly beating the offensive tackle off the edge. Tuipulotu continued to be disruptive into the second half, completely demolishing the Fresno State left tackle on a key red zone third down to notch a sack and all but end the drive.

