The major storyline for USC as the early signing period starts Wednesday will be the decision from 4-star QB Jaxson Dart (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah), which he plans to reveal live in a ceremony at his high school that he says will air on ESPN at 9:15 a.m. PT.

Of course, Trojans fans are plenty eager for the decisions from 5-star DE Korey Foreman and 4-star CB Ceyair Wright as well, but both players intend to keep their college choices under wraps until the All-American Bowl special on NBC on Jan. 2.

So in terms the news expected to come Wednesday, Dart is the headliner for USC interests.

And he talked to TrojanSports.com on Sunday night to set the stage for that decision, as he plans to have hats from Arizona State, BYU, UCLA and USC before him on the table Wednesday.

Most importantly, he says his mind is made up at this point.

"I kind of have a vision of where I want to be and where I'm going to go. I'm just trying to finalize a couple things and then I'll announce it on Wednesday," he said.