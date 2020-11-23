TrojanSports - Scouting Report: Breaking down USC QB target Jaxson Dart's game with video

Scouting Report: Breaking down USC QB target Jaxson Dart's game with video
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah -- USC 2021 quarterback target Jaxson Dart can say he accomplished something nobody else has in Utah high school football history.
Dart set state records this fall with 67 touchdown passes and 5,867 total yards, according to the Salt Lake Tribute, while leading Corner Canyon High School to a dominant undefeated season and a 45-7 win over Lone Peak in the Utah 6A state championship game Friday.
He also had 12 rushing touchdowns while going well over 1,000 yards on the ground this fall as a physical dual-threat quarterback.
And TrojanSports.com was there live Friday as he lit it up Friday in the state title game, passing for 4 touchdowns and rushing for another in that lopsided win.
We break down a few highlights from Dart’s stellar performance and assess his overall game and upside:
RELATED: Watch/read our full in-depth interview with Dart after the state championship game Friday as he talks about his USC interest and other contenders in his recruitment
**Not subscribed? Get $75 worth of Nike gear when you sign up for a new discounted annual subscription (just $75 for the first year). Details here on our best promotion of the year!**
Key clips
We have a full 10-minute video clip of his highlights from the state championship game later on in this scouting breakdown, but let's start with a few specific plays that caught our eye.
In the clip above, Dart does a great job of selling the play-action, he then sets his feet after a three-step drop and delivers a laser across the middle for a first down. His ability to set his feet and step into the pocket to deliver the football shows he’s not afraid to take the hit to make a downfield throw.
Dart in this play rolls outside of the pocket and delivers a strike on a 10-yard out. He follows his lead block from his running back in the roll-out and is still able to finish this throw off of his front foot. His ability to throw on the run -- and throw accurately while leaving the pocket and extending plays -- really stands out and is what makes him an intriguing Pac-12 prospect.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news