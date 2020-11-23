TrojanSports - Scouting Report: Breaking down USC QB target Jaxson Dart's game with video

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah -- USC 2021 quarterback target Jaxson Dart can say he accomplished something nobody else has in Utah high school football history.

Dart set state records this fall with 67 touchdown passes and 5,867 total yards, according to the Salt Lake Tribute, while leading Corner Canyon High School to a dominant undefeated season and a 45-7 win over Lone Peak in the Utah 6A state championship game Friday.

He also had 12 rushing touchdowns while going well over 1,000 yards on the ground this fall as a physical dual-threat quarterback.

And TrojanSports.com was there live Friday as he lit it up Friday in the state title game, passing for 4 touchdowns and rushing for another in that lopsided win.

We break down a few highlights from Dart’s stellar performance and assess his overall game and upside:

RELATED: Watch/read our full in-depth interview with Dart after the state championship game Friday as he talks about his USC interest and other contenders in his recruitment