MESA, Ariz. -- Red Mountain High School football coach Kyle Enders doesn't think most people see the full picture when it comes to three-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, but USC did, he says.

That's why he never felt there was any doubt Lane would ultimately sign with the Trojans, as he did Wednesday on National Signing Day, even as Lane took his recruitment down to the wire.

"I knew it was going to always be USC. Just from the stuff behind the scenes ... USC did a phenomenal job. They set the standard of what recruiting looks like, in my opinion," Enders told TrojanSports.com. "We have everybody walk through the door, but they know this kid like I know him, and I've known him since he was in sixth, seventh grade. They know the good, the bad and the ugly and what they're working with. There's no secrets. And they loved him more and more and more the more they got to know him.

"Through all the ups and the downs of the recruiting process, they've been there [through and through] and stayed true to who they were, and they showed that loyalty. They could go get the next guy. They know how special he is. They recognize that. They came out here and watched him play in a game and went, 'Holy s---.' Again, I stay out of it, but I sat here in the same room with everybody's that come by, and I didn't have a doubt that it was going to be USC."