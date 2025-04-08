Jake Johnson reflects on decision to join USC's 2026 class

When leaving his first visit to USC a couple weekends ago, Jake Johnson already knew where he'd be playing college football. He had to get some final approval from his family, but the Trojans had done what they needed to do to earn his pledge.

The high three-star defensive tackle from Prosper, Texas announced his commitment to USC on Monday following his second trip to Los Angeles in as many weeks making his decision official.

"I knew after my first trip out I wanted to go to USC," Johnson told TrojanSports.com. "I wanted to wait until my mom came out. I really clicked with the staff and could feel the energy around the program. It was something I wanted to be part of."

Eric Henderson got the ball rolling for USC when he made the trek out to Texas to see Johnson. The Trojans offered and the relationship only gained traction from that point.

In the months since, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit and his future position coach have been forming a bond. The USC defensive line coach was pivotal in bringing the commitment together, and his involvement was one of the things that pushed the recruitment over the top in favor of the Trojans.