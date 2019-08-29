Join former QB Max Browne for a live USC football chat Thursday night
Former USC quarterback Max Browne has joined TrojanSports.com this fall as an analyst, sharing his insights and expertise on all things Trojans football.
In addition to co-hosting the Trojan Talk podcast twice a week, Browne will be doing a weekly live chat with subscribers every Thursday.
He'll join us from 5-6 p.m. PT tonight to answer all of your questions about this 2019 USC football season.
**Join the discussion here (you can also pre-submit questions)**
Not subscribed? Now's a great time to join. We're in the final days of our preseason promo where you can take 25% off an annual subscription AND we'll give you a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Get free gear and premium access to our in-depth Trojans football coverage all for one low price (while supplies last!).
--> Follow this link for instructions on how to take advantage of the promo (must use code "adidas")