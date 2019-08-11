With USC football in full swing again, the Trojans' first scrimmage complete and all attention on the countdown to kickoff, TrojanSports.com has a special deal for new subscribers.

Sign up for a new annual subscription and we'll give you 25 percent off the first year AND a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Check out what they have to offer here.

Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!

We believe we consistently deliver the highest quality coverage of USC football. Each day we're breaking down every practice and every key storyline through fall camp while also unveiling our exclusive USC Next Up series of in-depth profiles on the Trojans' newcomers.

Check out the most recent one on two-sport prospect Drake London with compelling insight from London and those close to him about his rare football/basketball pursuit.

Join the TrojanSports.com community and see what we have to offer!

New users start here (use promo code Adidas):

https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas

Registered accounts sign in and start here (use promo code Adidas):

https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas

Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.