Join in on the live in-game discussion with the TrojanSports.com community for USC's pivotal Pac-12 showdown with No. 7/8-ranked Oregon.
This was essentially a must-win game for the Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) to keep their path to a conference championship game appearance alive, but the Ducks (7-1, 5-0) were just too much.
USC built an early 10-0 lead, but a slew of miscues and turnovers quickly undid the Trojans.
**Also, see which notable prospects are in attendance at the Coliseum tonight**
