Join the live discussion for USC-Oregon

USC put a lot on freshman QB Kedon Slovis' shoulders Saturday night and some key turnovers undid the Trojans.
USC put a lot on freshman QB Kedon Slovis' shoulders Saturday night and some key turnovers undid the Trojans. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Images)
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
Join in on the live in-game discussion with the TrojanSports.com community for USC's pivotal Pac-12 showdown with No. 7/8-ranked Oregon.

This was essentially a must-win game for the Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) to keep their path to a conference championship game appearance alive, but the Ducks (7-1, 5-0) were just too much.

USC built an early 10-0 lead, but a slew of miscues and turnovers quickly undid the Trojans.

