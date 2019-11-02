The ending -- assuming that's what this was Saturday night -- came quickly … but not painlessly.

USC scored the first 10 points through a dominant first quarter, inspiring a glimmer of hope for those who wanted to believe in a Pac-12 title push or a reason to remain invested for the rest of the season -- and then it all came unraveled.

Bit by bit, turnover by turnover, Oregon touchdown by Oregon touchdown until the final quarter and a half were simply an extended victory lap for the No. 7/8-ranked Ducks as the visitors closed out a 56-24 win.

And effectively closed out the Clay Helton Era at USC.

There was certainly question as to whether Helton could have saved his job regardless with recruiting at an all-time low and a new athletic director on the way, but if that path existed it surely needed to include a Pac-12 championship game appearance and beyond.

With Utah beating Washington earlier in the day, the Trojans (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) needed to pull off an upset Saturday night to remain in control of their path to the conference championship game. They didn't and the Utes should easily lock up the division now.

As for the Trojans, there are games left to play and bowl eligibility within likely grasp, but the season is no longer the story now.

With reports on Friday that USC is finalizing the hiring of Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn, the future is already arriving for this program. The next domino is who coaches this football team into the future.

Not whether Helton is let go after the season, but who replaces him.

To be fair to Helton, he was compromised in key moments this season -- like having to break in true freshman QB Kedon Slovis in his first road start to lose a very winnable game at BYU, then having to start No. 3 QB Matt Fink on the road to lose another turnover-mired winnable game at Washington, to the mounting injuries of recent weeks.

USC went into its most important game of the season Saturday night with a fourth-string (or fifth-string at one point) freshman running back it didn't trust to give more than 8 carries in the first half -- resulting in 42 pass attempts and 10 handoffs before halftime -- and with a defense missing its best safety (Talanoa Hufanga), best defensive end (Drake Jackson) and one that would lose nickel Greg Johnson to a concussion early in the game.

But for Helton, the time for circumstances to factor into the verdict had long since passed.

USC is 10-11 since the start of last season and ranked No. 65 in the Rivals recruiting rankings (the Trojans have never finished outside the top 20 since the first year of the rankings in 2002).

There are no more excuses to make.

Whether Helton is resigned to his fate yet or not, he was to the fate of the game Saturday night when he called for a punt from the Oregon 42 at the end of the third quarter. Yeah, it was fourth-and-14, but it was also 42-17 at that point and the Trojans weren't going to mount a long-shot comeback by punting.

It was more of a criticism of optics than outcome, though. The game was indeed over at that point.

USC had led 10-0 after an impressive 16-play touchdown drive to open the game, with Slovis dancing every direction in the pocket to buy time to find Drake London in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown on third-and-5.

USC forced a three-and-out on Oregon's first drive and Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepted Justin Herbert (just Herbet's second INT of the season) on the next Ducks series, giving the Trojans possession at the visitors' 13.

USC would settle for a field goal and a 10-0 lead, and that would be the high-water mark for the Trojans.

Slovis threw his first interception early in the second quarter on a pass that deflected off London's hands. Oregon marched 59 yards for a touchdown (10-yard Herbert scramble on third-and-8) to make it 10-7.

USC drove to the Oregon 3 on the ensuing series, but Slovis was sacked and fumbled while trying to buy time in the pocket again. The Ducks were credited with the recovery and the missed opportunities were already mounting for the Trojans.

Oregon went 92 yards thi time for another touchdown (a 2-yard Jaylon Redd run) to take a 14-10 lead.

Slovis' third interception came two plays later when he simply didn't see Brady Breeze dropping into coverage. Breeze returned it 32 yards for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

And even when USC showed fight with Slovis leaving a 74-yard touchdown drive and finding Michael Pittman in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to cut it to 21-17, the Trojans couldn't protect the final 20 seconds of the first half.

They kicked off to Oregon, and Mykael Wright returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

A roughing the passer personal foul on Chase Williams negated a third-down incompletion on Oregon's opening drive of the third quarter, and Herbert returned from a brief stay on the sideline to toss a 15-yard touchdown fto Juwan Johnson and make it 35-17.

And the Ducks just kept scoring and scoring and scoring.

Helton's decision to punt on fourth down in Oregon territory was symbolic -- there was nothing more for him to do in this game, or to save his tenure.

The second half was painful Saturday night, but these kind of endings usually are.

