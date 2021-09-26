Join the postgame discussion after USC's lopsided loss to Oregon State

This was not the encore performance USC and its fans were hoping for after the Trojans' spirited win on the road in interim coach Donte Williams' debut this week.

No, the energy seeped out of the Coliseum with each passing quarter and each dominant Oregon State offensive drive.

The Beavers (3-1) basically did what they wanted offensively all night, totaling 535 yards -- including 322 rushing -- on the way to a 45-27 win.

It marked Oregon State's first win over USC in the Coliseum since 1960. The Trojans drop to 2-2 and have now lost back-to-back games in the Coliseum in which they were double-digit favorites (11 points this time) — and almost by the same score as that 42-28 loss to Stanford here two weeks ago.

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was a model of efficiency, completing 15 of 19 passes for 213 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and rushed for 57 yards, while B.J. Baylor rushed for 156 yards.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis finished 31 of 48 for 355 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions and a lost fumble, Drake London caught 10 passes for 165 yards and Keaontay Ingram rushed for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns plus 37 receiving yards.

