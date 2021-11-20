Join the postgame discussion as UCLA beats USC, 62-33

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart was the story of the week leading into USC's rivalry showdown with UCLA, and for a moment it looked like he might make himself the story of the game.

Dart gave the Trojans a jolt late in the third quarter when he started a possession with back-to-back downfield dimes to Gary Bryant Jr., connecting first for 28 yards and then dropping in a perfect ball for a 44-yard touchdown that could have pulled USC within one score after trailing most of the game.

Instead, the Trojans went for a failed two-point conversion to make it a nine-point game and UCLA immediately answered with a 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown by Kazmeir Allen, who split the coverage unit up the middle before breaking left and racing untouched to the end zone as the Bruins also pulled away for a 62-33 win in the Coliseum.

RELATED: Watch postgame video interviews with USC coaches and players

Dart got the Trojans moving again on the next drive, hitting Bryant for a 37-yard completion on another on-the-money connection, but he followed by forcing an ill-rated throw toward the end zone for Tahj Washington that was easily picked off by UCLA's Cameron Johnson.

As Dart crouched down, hands on his helmet in frustration after that pick, he was representing the USC fan base after yet another double-digit loss in the Coliseum -- the fourth by at least 14 points this season.

This loss wasn't on Dart, though. Not by himself, at least.

The freshman quarterback was undermined by receivers dropping passes -- a staple of this USC offense -- and some questionable calls by the officials. He finished 27 of 47 passing for 325 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs.

Ultimately, the Trojans defense had few answers.

UCLA piled up one big play after another. Among the Bruins' scores were a 45-yard touchdown pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Allen, a 23-yard TD from Thompson-Robinson to Kyle Phillips, a 58-yard TD from the QB to Allen and, of course, the 100-yard kickoff return by Allen.

Running back Keaontay Ingram was again a bright spot for the Trojans, compiling 96 rushing yards and 39 receiving. Fellow running back Vavae Malepeai also played well, with 49 yards and 3 TDs. And Bryant finished with 9 receptions for 161 yards and a TD, including another 33-yard completion from Dart down to the 1-yard line that set up USC's final touchdown.

Xavion Alford and Chris Steele had interceptions for USC and Tuli Tuipulotu had a big sack right before that Dart-to-Bryant TD that briefly made this a close game.

Unfortunately, the USC defense gave up more big plays than it contributed and that was ultimately the difference in the game.

Thompson-Robinson was 16 of 22 for 349 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs and 2 rushing TDs. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 167 yards and a TD, and Allen finished with 3 receptions for 115 yards and 2 TDs plus the kickoff return TD. The Bruins totaled 609 offensive yards.

Join the postgame discussion on Trojan Talk and check back for postgame reaction and more coverage after interviews with coaches and players.