Josh Cohen went through a pretty involved process before deciding to commit to Arkansas at the end of March as a transfer forward out of UMass.

Receiving significant interest after a first-team All-Atlantic 10 season, he was looking at Arkansas, Notre Dame, Xavier, Penn State and others. He first met with Razorbacks assistant coach/director of recruiting Michael Musselman and assistant director of operations Caleb Cline in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and came away highly impressed with the advanced presentation they gave as to how they could maximize his final season in college. He decided he'd visit Arkansas and Notre Dame, and on his Razorbacks visit he hit it off with more of the staff and then connected quickly with head coach Eric Musselman.

With that, the biggest decision yet of his basketball career was set.

Until just days later, Musselman left Arkansas to become the head coach at USC. It wasn't a school he had spent considerable time vetting, it hadn't been a thought during his transfer portal process and yet ... none of that mattered.

Hours after Musselman was formally announced as USC's head coach last Thursday, Cohen announced he had flipped his commitment to the Trojans, becoming the first addition to what will be a thorough roster overhaul for the program and its new regime.

"When it happened, I don't know what it was, I want to play for Coach Muss," Cohen told TrojanSports.com in an in-depth interview on his decision. "The Arkansas fan base is unreal, but my allegiance is to coach. I've only known him for probably a month now, but we've been talking and I really want to play for him. I'm going to his program, you know -- it didn't take too much thinking for me. It just was one of those things, Coach Muss, it doesn't really matter where he's coaching, I want to play for him."