Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 01:06:40 -0500') }} football Edit

JT Daniels delivers in biggest moments as USC finds way to win

Bjpnweyhxroxwdrreosj
JT Daniels passed for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns Friday night in USC's 39-36 win over Washington State.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

At the very least, USC freshman quarterback JT Daniels should have shed some of his misplaced critics on Friday night and earned a few more believers.On a night when the Trojans again looked disjoi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}