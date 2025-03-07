WATCH: USC QB target Ryder Lyons throws at Rivals Camp LA

Ryder Lyons' recruitment will be one of the more intriguing ones to continue to follow this spring. USC had been seen as the front runner for the five-star quarterback for quite some time, but that could be changing as he told TrojanSports.com over the weekend at the Rivals Camp stop in LA.

The Trojans continue to pursue the Folsom High School star, and he showed why that's the case at the Rivals Camp. Lyons shined with his ability to make throws at various levels earning him the Quarterback MVP award at the event.

We tracked Lyons' performance throughout the day Sunday, and you can see clips from the Rivals Camp at East LA College in the video below.