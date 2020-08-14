TrojanSports - Key 4-star WR target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala discusses the latest with USC

There aren't many uncommitted prospects left on USC's 2021 wide receiver target list, but there is one notable lead still very active as the Trojans look to potentially add to a WR class that already includes top-25 national prospect Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas) and fellow 4-star Rivals250 standout Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.).

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, a 4-star prospect from Ewa Beach, Hawaii (outside of Honolulu), has the Trojans' full interest and the feeling is mutual, though the dynamic playmaker still has a number of schools on his mind.

But the Trojans' recent approach in his recruitment -- led by wide receivers coach Keary Colbert -- has reinforced how much they want him in this class.

"We call at least once a week. He just FaceTimes me right before he has the wide receivers and he has another coach hold the phone and he shows me their drills. That's pretty cool," Mokiao-Atimalala told TrojanSports.com. "He texted me I think yesterday or the day before once they got the news about the Pac-12 kind of postponing. ...

"They've been showing me a lot of love recently. They believe I'm one of the top guys in the country. They've been showing a lot of love. Coach Vic So'oto's over there now, he's been hitting me up. I've got some some of my cousins who's there -- they're always texting me, Palaie [Gaoteote] telling me to get over here."