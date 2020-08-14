TrojanSports - Key 4-star WR target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala discusses the latest with USC

Key 4-star WR target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala discusses the latest with USC
**NOT SUBSCRIBED BUT WANT TO READ THE FULL STORY? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**
There aren't many uncommitted prospects left on USC's 2021 wide receiver target list, but there is one notable lead still very active as the Trojans look to potentially add to a WR class that already includes top-25 national prospect Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas) and fellow 4-star Rivals250 standout Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.).
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, a 4-star prospect from Ewa Beach, Hawaii (outside of Honolulu), has the Trojans' full interest and the feeling is mutual, though the dynamic playmaker still has a number of schools on his mind.
But the Trojans' recent approach in his recruitment -- led by wide receivers coach Keary Colbert -- has reinforced how much they want him in this class.
RELATED: In-depth look at where USC's 2021 WR recruiting stands overall, with film evaluations on the commits
"We call at least once a week. He just FaceTimes me right before he has the wide receivers and he has another coach hold the phone and he shows me their drills. That's pretty cool," Mokiao-Atimalala told TrojanSports.com. "He texted me I think yesterday or the day before once they got the news about the Pac-12 kind of postponing. ...
"They've been showing me a lot of love recently. They believe I'm one of the top guys in the country. They've been showing a lot of love. Coach Vic So'oto's over there now, he's been hitting me up. I've got some some of my cousins who's there -- they're always texting me, Palaie [Gaoteote] telling me to get over here."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news