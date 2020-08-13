TrojanSports - Taking stock of USC's 2021 recruiting class: Wide receivers

Commitment date: May 1

How he fits USC's needs: Davis' commitment was a major part of USC's spring momentum as it followed the commitment of a fellow 4-star Texas standout in RB Brandon Campbell and reinforced the value of the Trojans' investment in recruiting the Lone Star State. It also reverberated nationally in showing that USC's 2020 recruiting struggles were seemingly an outlier. While we highlighted USC's returning depth at the position, Davis made it clear he expects to play right away wherever he lands and so the staff surely showed him a path to making that happen at USC and it would not be a surprise to see him work his way into a role early.

Film room evaluation by TrojanSports.com's Alec Simpson: "Davis is an elite receiver prospect who brings sure hands to his game, the ability to make huge plays after the catch and solid route running ability. He is also an absolute beast in the weight room and it shows on tape with his ability to shake defenders off of him as well as his physical presence as a blocker. He is an explosive receiver right out of his stance who’s able to get past numerous defenders to make big time plays down the field.

"As soon as the tape hits play, it’s easy to tell why Davis is the No. 23-ranked prospect in the country. With the first play, Davis runs a solid post route then makes numerous defenders miss for a 65-yard touchdown. That’s a 4-star recruit that may need to be in the conversation for a fifth star.

"Another part of his game that needs to be recognized is his ability to make plays on those 50/50 balls in the air. At 1:20 on film, Davis runs a fade route and goes up to snag the ball over the opposing defensive back to make a spectacular catch. Those type of plays put his athletic ability on full display. As noted, though, Davis also brings a physical presence to his game with his ability to block in the open field. At 0:39 on tape, a fellow receiver runs a tunnel screen while Davis sticks with his responsibilities on the play and completely wipes the cornerback who could have chased down the tackle out of the play with a physically imposing block.

"Davis is an elite athlete who brings a multi-dimensional approach to the wide receiver position. The USC coaching staff landed one of the top overall recruits in the state of Texas who will be a day one impact guy for the Trojans."

Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's scouting report: "Davis is one of the premier wide receivers in the country and a bonafide playmaker. The results have translated in multiple in-person evaluations, including Friday night lights, RCS Dallas appearances and on the 7-vs-7 circuit. He's a pass-catcher with a big frame and top-end speed, great explosiveness and plenty of raw athleticism.

"Davis enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in which he topped 700.yards receiving and 8 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 24-plus yards-per-catch. While less productive in 2019 as a junior, the Rivals100 talent still managed 36 receptions for 515 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"The 6-foot, 198-pound wideout is a true playmaker that can line up on the outside or inside in the slot. He has incredible upside for the position with the ceiling of a first-round NFL Draft pick and a safe floor due to natural athleticism, ability to pick up yards in space and route-running ability.

"Davis is a versatile wide receiver capable of catching passes over the middle of the field, making big plays vertically and creating mismatches in the red zone. There are no verified track times or combine testing results for Davis, but he's able to beat defenders downfield on seam routes and generate separation due to a special ability to run sharp routes and explode in and out of breaks. One area of Davis' game that has improved drastically over the past year-plus has been his hands. He has above-average hands and tends to muster quite a few special grabs and one-handed catches from time to time.

"Davis is a physical runner after the catch. Skyline High feeds the talented receiver the ball on screens and slants, allowing Davis to break tackles and show off how elusiveness by making defenders miss in space. He is difficult to corral and often can break multiple tackles on a play, and he possesses a glaring nose for the end zone.

"Davis is a red-zone mismatch with an uncanny vertical ability. He has a distinct edge in jump-ball situations and can muscle his way into the end zone in short-yardage instances. Often, Davis can power his way through multiple would-be tacklers and come through a collision with his legs still churning. It's also worth noting that Davis is a willing, plus blocker. That shows in the run game and as Davis blocks for other receivers in designed plays."