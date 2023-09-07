Utah-based linebacker Ephraim Asiata took June official visits to Utah and BYU, but by late August a new school had entered the mix. USC first came on the radar for the three-star prospect from Herriman High School outside Salt Lake City last year, but the interest intensified earlier this summer when the Trojans jumped in with an offer.

Since that time, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom has prioritized the 6-foot-2 recruit leading to Asiata adding another official visit to his schedule. He will be on campus at USC this weekend to watch the Trojans take on Stanford giving him an opportunity to see the team in action and get to know more about the program.

Odom has been key in bringing the recruitment together for the Trojans, and Asiata has leaned on current USC linebacker Mason Cobb for advice in the process as well.

Relationships have been a big part of Asiata's interest in USC, and are key in why he decided to take another visit before coming to a decision at some point in the near future.

"It's been great, me and coach Odom have been developing a relationship," he said. "He's the one who offered me, so he's been touching base a lot — calling everyday, texting everyday. It's making me feel comfortable. Comfortable around him and the other staff.

"He even got me to talk to coach [Lincoln] Riley, so that was a big deal."

The offer from USC was a significant one, and Asiata says he was stumbling over his words when speaking with Odom at the time he learned about the opportunity he would have to play for the Trojans.

The same thing happened when he was able to jump on a call with USC's head coach.