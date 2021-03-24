TrojanSports - Live updates from USC's pro day as NFL scouts convene on campus

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected on campus Wednesday for USC's pro day, as the Trojans' six draft hopefuls workout in front of scouts and try to boost their stock.

With no central NFL Scouting Combine this year due to COVID factors, an even more important spotlight is being placed on schools' pro days around the country as the primary opportunity for NFL talent evaluators to work out prospects.

For USC, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (a projected first-round pick), defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns and safety Talanoa Hufanga will work out for scouts this morning. Cornerback Olaijah Griffin was supposed to be a part of that group, but he posted on Twitter on Tuesday night that he will be forced to miss the workout due to a positive COVID test.

"Not getting the normal, typical combine atmosphere that we normally have in Indianapolis in February, these are important dates," USC coach Clay Helton said. "Obviously, to be able to have all 32 teams here, to be able to have the NFL Network here that's committed two hours of their time to cover our kids, very appreciative to it, very proud of the young men that are leaving our program and heading on to the NFL. I know they have extremely bright futures and can't say enough about them."

The NFL Network will start covering USC's pro day at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday.