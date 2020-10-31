TrojanSports - LOOK: Jake Garcia delivers highlights in Grayson HS debut on ESPN2

LOOK: Jake Garcia delivers highlights in Grayson HS debut on ESPN2
USC 2021 quarterback commit Jake Garcia has had an eventful last few months, jumping through hoops and working around obstacles to have a chance at playing his senior season of high school.
First, Garcia transferred from La Habra HS (after transferring in from Narbonne HS) to Valdosta HS in Georgia when the CIF pushed the California high school season back to January. Then, Garcia was ruled ineligible after one game at Valdosta, and eventually transferred to Grayson HS in Loganville, Ga., where his eligibility was approved.
And on Friday night, he made his Grayson debut in a game against Parkview featured on ESPN2.
Garcia, who split time at QB, had a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown completion and also hit on a 53-yard bomb downfield to set up a field goal. (Read a recap of the game in the Gwinnett Daily Post.)
USC commit Jake Garcia enters the game for Grayson (GA) and finds Marcellis Turner for the score @JakeGarcia14 @cellisturner @grayson_fb pic.twitter.com/1xfUmHM0yx— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 30, 2020
Jake Garcia in midseason form with this bomb to Jaden Smith 💣 @JakeGarcia14 @jadoejumpman27 @grayson_fb pic.twitter.com/aZSEOYFSN2— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 31, 2020
As for why Garcia's second transfer to a Georgia HS cleared the way for his eligibility, he explained that to us in an in-depth exclusive interview, which you can read here.