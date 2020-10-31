TrojanSports - LOOK: Jake Garcia delivers highlights in Grayson HS debut on ESPN2

USC 2021 quarterback commit Jake Garcia has had an eventful last few months, jumping through hoops and working around obstacles to have a chance at playing his senior season of high school.

First, Garcia transferred from La Habra HS (after transferring in from Narbonne HS) to Valdosta HS in Georgia when the CIF pushed the California high school season back to January. Then, Garcia was ruled ineligible after one game at Valdosta, and eventually transferred to Grayson HS in Loganville, Ga., where his eligibility was approved.

And on Friday night, he made his Grayson debut in a game against Parkview featured on ESPN2.

Garcia, who split time at QB, had a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown completion and also hit on a 53-yard bomb downfield to set up a field goal. (Read a recap of the game in the Gwinnett Daily Post.)