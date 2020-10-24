 TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's second preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum
football

LOOK: Photos from USC's second preseason scrimmage inside the Coliseum

USC held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday morning inside the Coliseum.
USC held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday morning inside the Coliseum. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC had its second of three preseason scrimmages Saturday morning inside the Coliseum, and USC provided photos as reporters aren't permitted to attend due to COVID-19 protocols.

USC also provided some limited video, which can be viewed here.

Here are the photos from Saturday morning:

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao tries to pull down running back Stephen Carr on Saturday morning.
Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao tries to pull down running back Stephen Carr on Saturday morning. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Running back Stephen Carr, left, and cornerback Olaijah Griffin slap hands Saturday morning inside the Coliseum.
Running back Stephen Carr, left, and cornerback Olaijah Griffin slap hands Saturday morning inside the Coliseum. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Redshirt freshman tight end Jude Wolfe rises over grad transfer safety Micah Croom to try to make a play.
Redshirt freshman tight end Jude Wolfe rises over grad transfer safety Micah Croom to try to make a play. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
More Jude Wolfe, as the young tight end makes a difficult catch Saturday morning.
More Jude Wolfe, as the young tight end makes a difficult catch Saturday morning. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
Redshirt junior nickel/safety Greg Johnson had an interception on QB Kedon Slovis on Saturday.
Redshirt junior nickel/safety Greg Johnson had an interception on QB Kedon Slovis on Saturday. (John McGillen/USC Athletics)
