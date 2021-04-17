TrojanSports - LOOK: Photos from USC's spring showcase in the Coliseum

{{ timeAgo('2021-04-17 23:10:24 -0500') }}
LOOK: Photos from USC's spring showcase in the Coliseum
There was football in front of (some) fans in the Coliseum again on Saturday afternoon.
USC's spring showcase was a fun tease of what might be to come this fall and in the future for the Trojans, with established stars reminding why they've earned that status and freshmen making a name for themselves.
Check out the best photos of the day as provided by USC.
RELATED: Column: The players who impressed us most during USC's spring showcase | Watch highlights from the spring game and coach Clay Helton's postgame comments
Redshirt sophomore receiver Bru McCoy had 2 catches for 34 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown Saturday. (USC Football)
Quarterback Kedon Slovis was 8-of-12 passing for 128 yards and an interception. (USC Football)
Freshman QB Jaxson Dart completed 7 of 13 passes for 99 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. (USC Football)
Dart showed his ability to scramble and throw on the run, which has been apparent all spring. (USC Football)
Freshman quarterback Miller Moss completed 7 of 13 passes for 34 yards and an interception. (USC Football)
Moss often didn't have much time to operate behind the offensive line. (USC Football)
Veteran QB Mo Hasan was 2 for 2 for 74 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a knee injury. (USC Football)
Drake London hauls in a 45-yard reception from Slovis down the seam. (USC Football)
London had a team-high 7 catches for 139 yards. (USC Football)
Slovis and London. (USC Football)
Junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson goes to work against sophomore offensive tackle Jonah Monheim. (USC Football)
Running back Keaontay Ingram had a big day Saturday with a 48-yard catch-and-run play. (USC Football)
Ingram rushed 7 times for 20 yards. (USC Football)
Junior cornerback Chris Steele makes an interception off Moss. (USC Football)
Junior cornerback Dorian Hewett makes an interception on Slovis. (USC Football)
Running back Vavae Malepeai. (USC Football)
Freshman safety Calen Bullock got a lot of work at cornerback Saturday due to depth issues. (USC Football)
With USC shuffling its offensive line to create even teams, some guys were in different positions like Andrew Vorhees playing left tackle instead of his usual guard spot. (USC Football)
USC defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein. (USC Football)
