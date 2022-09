As BLVD continues its official rollout this week, sharing publicly what it has been working on in in the NIL space for USC athletes, it posted a series of videos on Twitter on Wednesday showing Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu receiving new Mercedes-Benz S500s to drive this season.

The cars come as part of an endorsement deal with Fletcher Jones Automotive Group.

As part of BLVD's news release, it says it will "develop new content series and hold exclusive events and experiences for both BLVD members and the Fletcher Jones family of customers" and that more athletes will receive vehicles in the future.

Watch the videos here: